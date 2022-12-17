Last updated on .From the section England

Southgate's England exited the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 defeat by reigning champions France in Qatar

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed.

He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a first Euros final in 2021.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2024.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate officially became England boss in November 2016 after a two-month spell as caretaker manager following Sam Allardyce's departure.

The former defender, who made 57 appearances for England, became the fourth permanent manager of the national team in as many years.

In the six years since, he has brought great stability to the England camp, building a strongly bonded unit of players off the pitch and a team seen as serious contenders for major trophies on it.

Southgate has won 49 of his 81 games in charge so far, losing 14. But his record of winning six knockout games in major tournaments as Three Lions boss is the same number as England had won in the 48 years before he took the helm.

But despite the growing expectation put on his team, Southgate is yet to deliver the silverware so longed for.

His side suffered a 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after leading 1-0, while England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final after also leading that match.

England went into the World Cup on the back of relegation from their Uefa Nations League group after three defeats and three draws.

However victories over Iran and Wales, either side of drawing with the United States, saw England top their group and they then comfortably beat Senegal in the last 16.

Their journey ended in a 2-1 defeat by France, with captain Harry Kane missing a late penalty, having earlier scored one to equal Wayne Rooney as England's leading goalscorer.

Southgate previously managed England Under-21s from 2013 to 2016 and was also in charge at Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009.