Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Mathieu Baudry has made 274 English league appearances

Swindon Town centre-back Mathieu Baudry says he is out for the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in a development team friendly against Newport County on 6 December.

Baudry, who joined Swindon in 2019, has made 14 appearances for the club this season in all competitions.

"It's a long, lengthy injury," Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"Really disappointed. It was a game where we wanted players to play minutes, Matty being one of them, and then he's come out with a really horrendous injury which is really sad."

Baudry, who signed a new one-year contract with Swindon in June, wrote on social media: "So that's my season finished and at this stage of my career probably more. But at the moment my focus is on getting better and then we will see what happens."

Lindsey said he hoped Baudry would remain a visible part of the team while he recovers from the injury.

"He firmly believes in what we are trying to do here, he's a great character who the young players and even some of the older players look up to.

"[A] great person to have around the place so we'll hope that he'll be around the place quite a lot doing his rehab."

Lindsey also added that Tom Clayton is likely to be out for about six weeks with a "low grade tear in his quad".