The Etihad Stadium was initially built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games and has been home to Manchester City since 2003

Manchester City are considering expansion plans that would increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000.

The club, who are undertaking feasibility studies, are exploring options to expand the North Stand and also create a covered fan zone.

Previous expansion in 2015 increased capacity to the current 53,400.

The club said external-link their ambition was to develop the site into a "world-leading" sport and entertainment venue.

City added the main objective would be to create growth and employment opportunities for the local community.

Fans are being invited to share their feedback on the proposals in early 2023.

Another priority, the club said, was to identify opportunities for matchday and non-matchday "entertainment experiences".

In August, City announced discussions were in a primary phase to expand the two-tiered North Stand to three tiers.

The Etihad currently has the fifth-largest capacity of Premier League stadiums.