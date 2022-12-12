Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Emotion is always a big part of how Argentina play, but it feels like it is driving us more than ever at this World Cup, with a place in the final only one step away.

Winning this tournament again after our triumphs in 1978 and 1986 always means so much to our players and our fans because of how important football is to our culture, but this time I think we are seeing a desperation for success that is different even to anything I experienced playing for the national team.

The excitement is always huge back home when we have the chance of winning any competition, but the reason I can feel it so much here too is because so many Argentina fans have come to Qatar.

The stadiums for all our games have been three-quarters full of our supporters, creating an incredible atmosphere and giving our players huge backing.

It's been like a big adventure for them, and it's brilliant to see - and hear. They don't just sing and dance for 90 minutes, they start an hour before the game and stay for as long afterwards, and just keep on making noise.

They are here for two reasons; partly because our 36-game unbeaten run before the tournament started had raised expectations, but mainly because it is probably Lionel Messi's final opportunity to win the World Cup.

The rest of the team knows this too, of course, as well as the fans. Messi is leading this squad full of young players having their first experience of this tournament, and in every single picture I see of him walking out of the tunnel, everyone is behind him like they are his bodyguards.

Even on the field, it is like all of them fighting for Messi, and protecting him. I know from playing with him that he feels he has to set the standard and lead by example, but I also know how much he must be enjoying every single minute of this World Cup, knowing he has everyone right behind him.

He has always been the main player, so it was the same in 2014 when I was in the Argentina team that reached the final, but he was 27 then, not 35.

The difference now is this is his last chance - his last dance, if you prefer - at the end of his career. That makes everything feel more urgent and you can see that from our performances.

It would be more special if he wins the World Cup at last, but there is also so much pressure on the team because of what failure means this time - quite simply, it means the end of his dream.

Argentina are always playing on the edge

From the outside I can really see how the Argentina players are doing everything they can for Messi, and for the fans.

That amazing drive and determination is a positive thing, but the way this tournament has gone for Argentina has meant we have also been playing on the edge almost since we started.

After the despair of our opening defeat by Saudi Arabia, we had the tension of the first half against Mexico, before the relief when Messi scored to put us ahead. It's not only our players and our fans who are showing their emotions here - Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar burst into tears when that goal went in.

That shows you that everyone is feeling the pressure, but it has brought the best out of us when it has mattered and we have come through all our tough moments so far by giving everything to turn things around.

The team has shown a good spirit and the correct mentality to find what has been needed since, including in our quarter-final win over the Netherlands, when the Dutch scored two very late goals to force extra time.

I was there and I was worried because the Dutch had all the momentum, not us, but we steadied ourselves and had the best chances to win it before the game went to penalties - then kept our composure to win the shootout.

'An angry Messi is something we love to see'

I know a lot of people have been saying Argentina showed a lack of respect with their celebrations in front of the Netherlands players after we won that tie, and ideally we would not have got involved in that.

But you also have to understand that this is football - so, remember what was at stake and also what had been said and done before.

Before the game there had been a lot of chat from the Dutch. Even their manager Louis van Gaal had played some mind games in his press conference by saying Messi did not touch the ball when we played them in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, and that he does not work hard enough off the ball now.

During the game there were some flare-ups before the final whistle but, when it came to the shootout, some of their players would get in the face of every Argentina player walking to take his penalty, and say something to them as they gave them the ball.

So, it was both teams doing it and you have to be able to deal with it as well as dish it out. I would say Argentina coped well with that situation - they certainly didn't lose control.

I liked Messi's reaction at the end too, with his celebrations and whatever he said to Van Gaal when he approached him afterwards.

An angry Messi is something we love to see. It reminded me a little of Diego Maradona, that kind of character, and that is not a bad thing when you are trying to win a World Cup.

'I want this story to end how it did in 1986'

This Argentina team is playing well again, and is strong and hard to beat - and of course when our number 10 gets on the ball he can always make something happen.

Gary Lineker made a really good point on BBC One after we had beaten the Dutch, saying that when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup it was a very similar scenario.

Like Messi is now, Maradona was always the best player on the pitch then, but he also had a group of good players behind him who were steady and gave everything for the team, and some of them stepped up at different times.

I am hoping that this story has the same ending for us, but what Croatia did to Brazil showed how difficult Tuesday's game will be, and we cannot make any more mistakes.

The reason football is so emotional is because it is so unpredictable, and I don't think anyone is expecting this to be a straightforward game. Yes, we can see the final - but we are not there yet.

Pablo Zabaleta was speaking to Chris Bevan in Doha, Qatar

