Close menu

World Cup 2022: Bellingham, Gakpo, Fernandez and other breakout stars

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments25

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

A young, dynamic midfielder helped Morocco make World Cup history by reaching the semi-finals. Croatia were marshalled at the back by the 20-year-old man in the mask on their run to the last four.

A fledgling Argentine may get his hands on the trophy after Sunday's final against France. An English teenager's stock continued to soar. And a Dutchman and a Portuguese, both in their early 20s, hit differing trebles.

BBC Sport assesses six players who have impressed with their performances in Qatar...

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Winger Cody Gakpo became the first Netherlands player to score in his first three World Cup matches.

At 6ft 4in and athletically built, the 23-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this season, and he has impressed those on the international stage around him.

"Cody has everything it takes to become a star," said Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal, who stepped down after their World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina.

Oranje skipper Virgil van Dijk said Gakpo - who has been linked with a move to Manchester Unitedexternal-link - can "go to the moon and back", and his asking price is likely to have skyrocketed.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez had not started a match for Argentina before the World Cup, but he has been a standout performer for a team led to the final by magician Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old scored a delightful, curling goal in the second group game victory over Mexico, a crucial encounter after being stunned by Saudi Arabia in the opener.

In the semi-final win over Croatia, no player made more tackles (four) than Fernandez, while his 62 passes was the joint-high for Argentina alongside Messi.

Signed by Portuguese side Benfica for a bargain initial fee of £8.6m six months ago, Fernandez has a reported release clause of £103mexternal-link and Liverpool have been linked with a move.

Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)

Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco
Azzedine Ounahi has scored two goals in 16 caps for Morocco

"My God, where does this guy come from? I was pleasantly surprised by their number eight. I don't remember his name, I'm sorry…"

Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi was a relative unknown before the tournament. Spain's coach certainly didn't know who he was, but he won't be forgetting his name in a hurry any more.

The 22-year-old was a vital cog in the African side's historic run to the semi-finals, helping to dump Luis Enrique's Spain out at the last-16 stage - a result that prompted the departure of the manager - with an all-round, energetic game.

He clocked 14.7km against the 2010 champions, more than any other player, while no team-mate had more dribbles (three) or won more duels (seven) in the quarter-final win over Portugal.

Ounahi plays for the French top flight's bottom side Angers, but a transfer to the big time may be on the cards with La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly considering a January move.external-link

A mention must be given to midfield partner Sofyan Amrabat, who has been mightily impressive too - and Fiorentina may well be fetching offers for the 26-year-old next month.

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Josko Gvardiol in action for Croatia
Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a £70m move away from RB Leipzig

The man in the mask.

Gvardiol suffered a broken nose playing for club side RB Leipzig in the lead-up to the World Cup and entered the pitch looking like Batman.

The 20-year-old's superheroic performances at the heart of Croatia's defence helped them to a semi-final place, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Gvardiol is an aggressive and pacey centre-back, while also elegant on the ball with a crisp passing game, prompting BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Pat Nevin to describe him as a "Rolls-Royce of a defender".

Former England striker Alan Shearer added: "He has been immense in most of the games, he's had to do a lot of defending and work because of the way Croatia play.

"He has stood up, he has been brave on the ball and strong in the tackle." The great Messi did turn him inside out during the 3-0 semi-final loss to Argentina, though.

However, Europe's giants are circling, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all reportedly tempted to make a £70m move.

Jude Bellingham (England)

"I think he will be the best midfielder in the world." That was England team-mate Phil Foden's assessment of Jude Bellingham during the World Cup.

You may forget, but Bellingham is - incredibly - still only 19, but the teenage sensation has an old head on young shoulders.

Just look at the maturity he showed to run over to Harry Kane after his penalty miss against France, consoling the skipper by putting an arm around him. Will he take the Three Lions armband in the future?

By netting in the opening 6-2 win over Iran, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder became England's second-youngest goalscorer at a World Cup, after Michael Owen in 1998.

But his star performance came in the last-16 victory over Senegal, a virtuoso display in which he became the first teenager to assist in a World Cup knockout stage game since at least 1966.

England's run came to an end in the next round, but Bellingham's performances have sparked reported interest from European champions Real Madrid and Liverpool.external-link

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

What a way to announce yourself on the global stage.

Goncalo Ramos had the unenviable task of coming into the Portugal starting line-up in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped to the bench for their last-16 tie against Switzerland.

But the 21-year-old performed spectacularly, grabbing a hat-trick an an assist on his first World Cup starts - and already has more goals in knockout-stage games than the former Manchester United forward.

Ramos became the first player from his country to net a treble in a World Cup knockout match since the great Eusebio in 1966 - and now the youngster needs to chase down the Portugal legend's record 473 goals at Benfica.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by snackiest, today at 07:43

    Jamal Musiala
    Best new young player I've witnessed in a long time
    To miss him out makes this article clueless

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 07:42

    After watching the Bellingham clip above, it is pretty obvious that he is nowhere near being as the BBC call it' World Cup Break Out Star'.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 07:41

    Oh the dangers of buying a player based on 4/5 World Cup games!!

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 07:43

      saddletramp replied:
      El Hadji Diouf was well worth the £10 million Liverpool paid for him after the 2002 World cup.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 07:40

    "Ramos became the first player from his country to net a treble in a World Cup knockout match since the great Eusebio in 1966 - and now the youngster needs to chase down the Portugal legend's record 473 goals at Benfica"

    Stupid post.

    If he's any good,he won't be at Benfica long enough to score 73 goals,never mind 473.

  • Comment posted by colin hand, today at 07:36

    All that is wrong with football and transfer prices. "Goncalo Ramos"plays one good game and he is a world beater... next game totally anonymous!!

  • Comment posted by StephenDuffett, today at 07:36

    Bellingham is not world class. His game is based on being young and athletic. That will fade quickly and he will then just be like every other average player. I do wonder if the really talented English players are never spotted by our coaches ?

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 07:45

      Chris replied:
      Bellingham was being recognised by scouts all over the World. So if you think there are more talented players being ignored by British coaches and scouts you should walk the walk and find them. Bellinghams game is absolutely not simply being athletic, that is complete tosh

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 07:36

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 07:42

      Erse replied:
      Good morning? :))

      Actually, I agree though. The article is a bit vacuous but the holier than thou moaning is tedious.

  • Comment posted by SmileyC, today at 07:33

    I’ve watched most of the games, and Amrabat, Ounahi an Gvardiol have a great chance of being in the team of the tournament. Bellingham too maybe, along with Messi and Mbappe of course. It’s been an enjoyable World Cup and I just hope that the final lives up to its billing.

  • Comment posted by thetaoofpoo, today at 07:32

    Welcome to Liverpool, Jude

    • Reply posted by steff, today at 07:35

      steff replied:
      Worst place for him to go. Klopp would burn him out before he's 25

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 07:30

    Olly the barman really made an effort this World Cup, unsung hero for sure and could improve by the time the next Euros come round

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 07:29

    Just hope Jude doesn’t go to a “big team” to sit on the bench.
    Always think the stakes are too high for those teams to develop youth properly. The policy seems to be to have them on the bench and/or send them out on loan.
    Foden a happy exception to this rule currently

    • Reply posted by Comrade TWT, today at 07:46

      Comrade TWT replied:
      Can't see that happening, he's already good enough to regularly start for pretty much any team in the world.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 07:29

    No mention of any of the Uruguay players? Pure skill in cheating. Imagine having to be a Uruguay fan. Leave your principles at the door.

  • Comment posted by AntToeKnee, today at 07:26

    Morning all. Treat yourselves and use your heating today, even just for a bit.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 07:26

    Akin to the BBC, it has to be Ronaldo and Messi

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 07:25

    lets not forget the other stars of this world cup, the tv commentators palming it over messi, mbappe, ronaldo. nauseating. gvardiol has been very good btw

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 07:21

    “Cheese, Grommet!”

  • Comment posted by JOHN T, today at 07:18

    Despite being torn apart by Messi,Gvardiol has really impressed this tournament,He would be great in the Premier league

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 07:38

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      You could look it that way ... or ... At 20, Gvardiol was trusted by his international manager to play against on of the best ever, despite being injured. Defenders need to be on it all game, attackers just need a moment to grab headlines

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022