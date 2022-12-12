Last updated on .From the section Football

More than 100 fans were injured during celebrations

More than 1,800 fans were injured at Premier League and English Football League games last season.

New data from the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) shows 155 people needed hospital treatment.

Slips, trips and falls led to about a third of all injuries, but 30% of causes are classed as 'not known'.

The numbers are broadly similar to the last time the data was collected in 2018-19 - before two seasons when fan attendance was disrupted by Covid.

The data external-link only covers what the SGSA calls 'eligible' injuries - those happening to spectators at the ground on matchday.

They include more than 70 fans injured by footballs, with another 100-plus hurt while celebrating.

Injuries are not classed as 'eligible' to be included in the data if caused by general illness or pre-existing conditions, or if alcohol or intoxication are behind the injury. Injuries to players and staff are also excluded.

That means while play was delayed in a handful of games last season as medics dealt with emergencies in the crowd, such incidents are not necessarily included in the figures.

In March the SGSA issued new guidance to help stadium safety officers plan for such events without impacting on the field of play, which it said had become a "recent trend".

Play between Watford and Chelsea in December 2021 was delayed for more than half an hour after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the crowd at Vicarage Road

In 2021-22 there were 1,841 eligible injuries among 34,317,374 fans who went to games. There were also an additional 5,040 ineligible injuries.

This is compared with 2,069 and 4,626 in 2018-19, among 38,073,988 spectators.

Last season saw cuts and lacerations as the main type of injury recorded, at 28% of all injuries, but 34% were classed as 'other' or 'not known'.

Bruising (15%), strains and sprains (7%), burns or scalds (5%), fainting/dizziness (3%), head injury (3%), and dislocation (2%) were the other main causes.

Asthma/trouble breathing, broken bones and grazing each accounted for 1% of recorded injuries.

While slips, trips and falls were the cause of 30% of injuries, about 5% were caused by assault in 2021-22 compared with 3% in 2018-19. Another 30% of causes were classed as 'not known'.

"It would be helpful if clubs were able to provide more information on the cause of injuries," the SGSA said.

Other causes included celebrations (6%), being hit or knocked accidentally (5%), hit by a football (4%), spilling hot liquid (4%) and seat injury (3%), while turnstiles, insect bites, crowd surges and flares/smoke/fire each accounted for 1% of cases.

"Football grounds offer a safe environment for fans with more than 34 million passing through the turnstiles every year and very few serious, reported incidents," the Football Supporters' Association said.

"There's never any room for complacency and we're in regular contact with the SGSA who say the UK is one of the safest places to watch sport in the world.

"Of course if supporters have specific safety concerns we'd encourage them to raise them with their club or, if appropriate, their local safety advisory group."