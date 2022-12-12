Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, linked with Atletico Madrid and several English Premier League sides, is deliberately blanking out all of the intensifying transfer interest surrounding him to focus solely on Croatia's bid for World Cup glory. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has urged his old club to hold firm and demand at least £25m from clubs who want to buy Josip Juranovic in the January transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Teenage full-back Adam Devine is ready to seize his Rangers chance in the absence of Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz. (Herald) external-link

Rangers have been training and playing with far greater intensity and the players have all had a lift since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager, according to defender Adam Devine. (Times, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime, who has been sidelined by an ACL injury since March, is hoping to be given the green light to return to running in the near future. (Daily Record) external-link

Captain Anthony Stewart has challenged Aberdeen to "hit the ground running" on their return from the winter break. (Press & Journal) external-link