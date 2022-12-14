Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 16 December

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 20:00 GMT: Aberystwyth will be looking to bounce back after an 11-0 defeat at leaders The New Saints in their last game, their third defeat in five matches. Penybont with one win in their last five games are fourth in the table and were 3-1 winners over Aber at The SDM Glass Stadium in September.

Airbus UK v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Bottom of the table Airbus have lost eight consecutive games since picking up their only point of the season in September, the same month in which they lost 3-1 at Caernarfon Town. The Canaries, without a win in their last three games, have dropped out of the top six and are seventh in the table.

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Seven points separate second placed Nomads and Bala in third spot. Ryan Stratulis scored the only goal of the game to secure victory for Nomads at Deeside Stadium in August.

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 GMT: Cardiff Met are unbeaten in three games and are fourth in the table while County's three match winning run came to an end last Sunday at Newtown, with Tony Pennock's side eighth. Haverfordwest won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September courtesy of Jamie Veale's goal.

Flint Town United v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Flint are without a win in five games and Lee Fowler's team are 10th, three points above the bottom two. New Saints' 11-0 win over Aberystwyth saw them maintain their unbeaten league record and seven point advantage at the top of the table.

Newtown v Pontypridd United; 19:45 GMT: Newtown's 2-0 win over Haverfordwest, one of only two games which went ahead last weekend because of the weather, saw Chris Hughes' side move up to sixth spot while Pontypridd are in the bottom two on the back of three consecutive defeats. Newtown won 4-1 at the USW Sports Park in October, Louis Robles scoring twice.