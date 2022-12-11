Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Broja suffered the injury in the first half of the mid-season friendly, which Aston Villa won 1-0

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says it "doesn't look positive" for Armando Broja after the striker suffered a serious-looking knee injury during a friendly against Aston Villa.

The Albania international, 21, collided with Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a match in Abu Dhabi, before holding his right knee and screaming in pain.

Broja was taken off on a stretcher.

"I think he got caught up with their player and the ground," Potter told Chelsea's website.

"It doesn't look positive at the moment, but it is too early to say. Fingers crossed, but it is an awkward one."

Broja has made 12 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, 10 of them from the bench, scoring once, following a successful loan spell at Southampton last season.

Chelsea, who lost three games in a row before the World Cup break, play Bournemouth at home on 27 December when the season resumes.

They sit eighth in the Premier League table, 16 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.