Ciaran Kelly: Bradford City sign former Bohemians defender on two-and-a-half-year deal

From the section Bradford

Ciaran Kelly
Ciaran Kelly played in the Europa Conference League during his time with Bohemians

Bradford City have signed former Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old will officially join the League Two side when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

Kelly appeared in 34 of Bohs' 36 Irish Premier Division matches in 2022.

"He is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from teams at this level and above, but had his heart set on joining us here," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.external-link

