Ciaran Kelly: Bradford City sign former Bohemians defender on two-and-a-half-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed former Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 24-year-old will officially join the League Two side when the transfer window opens on 1 January.
Kelly appeared in 34 of Bohs' 36 Irish Premier Division matches in 2022.
"He is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from teams at this level and above, but had his heart set on joining us here," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.
