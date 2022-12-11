One point. It didn't seem like much, but in the context of this season's Women's Super League title race, it has certainly kept things interesting.

On a bitterly cold Manchester afternoon, 44,259 fans watched as two famous rivals battled it out for not just bragging rights, but to strengthen their chances of a shot at the title.

Manchester United's thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium left them third and fourth, respectively, in the table behind Chelsea and Arsenal, but very much in contention to finish first.

A City loss could have ended their hopes, while a United defeat would have dented confidence in what has been a fine campaign so far.

"I don't think either team necessarily deserved the full three points," said former United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Manchester United probably dominated the first half a bit more, but then Manchester City came into their own a lot more in the second half.

"It's a fair result but one that will probably keep Chelsea and Arsenal a lot happier than Manchester City or Manchester United.

"For me, it's Chelsea's [title] to throw away - they are favourites to win the league."

But former Brighton defender Fern Whelan believes the result has opened up the battle at the top.

"It keeps City in it, but United will be disappointed because they were on such a good run and they were keeping up there," she said on Sky Sports.

"A point apiece keeps the top four very exciting."

United's 'mentality change' paying off

Having earned four points from matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and City, the disappointed faces of manager Marc Skinner and his United players at full-time reflected their mood over the result. They clearly felt they could and should have sealed a first-ever league victory over City.

But to go to the home of their local rivals and historically-superior counterparts, and get a point, Skinner's side have firmly earned themselves a seat at the 'title-challengers' table.

"We've got a different mentality now, we're disappointed not to win," admitted Skinner, whose side finished fourth in the WSL last season, five points behind third-placed City.

That was highlighted when striker Alessia Russo waved her arms in the air with minutes to go, urging her side to push further up the pitch.

Buoyed by their incredible 3-2 comeback win at Arsenal last month, United brought on forwards Lucia Garcia and Martha Thomas as they searched for a winner.

"We're not making defensive changes, we're coming here and we want to win the game," added Skinner. "We're making attacking changes and we created some great chances in the second half.

"It's a mentality change. We're showing now that we're not happy to just come and compete in these moments. We want to win these games."

United have never beaten City in the WSL, losing three and drawing three

The intensity of the game only really increased after City's equaliser and the game became frenetic, but Skinner kept his cool as he observed from the bench.

City have been established in the WSL since 2014, winning the title in 2016, while United only reintroduced their women's team in 2018.

"Our aim is to try to do it the other way, where there's a gap between us and them in our favour," said Skinner.

"They've got a lot of history on their side and have done excellently, but we have to make sure that we rise to the occasion.

"This team is not going to stop. We're not going to subside at any point. We're going to keep building, keep driving and keep expecting."

City set challenge of another winning streak

United might have had a mentality shift, but City's drive and determination has seen them through the most difficult of periods.

Last season, plagued by injury and almost ruled out of contention for a Champions League place, City rallied late. They won 11 consecutive games in all competitions, finishing third in the WSL and beating Chelsea in the Continental Cup final.

On Sunday, the Blues looked below par after Galton's smashed effort which deflected off the inside of Alex Greenwood's legs.

Even in the opening exchanges of the second half, Taylor's side were still hemmed in and struggled to find an opening in front of a subdued home crowd.

But Laura Coombs' 58th-minute header gave the hosts a massive lift.

But, despite pressing for the victory themselves, they were left relieved 10 minutes from time as City keeper Ellie Roebuck smiled ruefully and cradled the ball after she kept out a Thomas header.

City trail United by three points in the table, Arsenal by five and are eight behind leaders Chelsea.

But boss Taylor said: "We want to win the league. We've put ourselves in a situation where we can and, if we win all of our games after the break, we can do it.

"We've proved we can go on continuous winning streaks and it's good we've put ourselves in a position to do it again. We're looking forward to that challenge."