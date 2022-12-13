Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have won three and drawn one of their Champions League group-stage fixtures this season

English sides Chelsea and Arsenal are both on course to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners. Who could they face in the knockouts?

With two rounds of group fixtures to go former winners Barcelona and Lyon also look set to book their spots in the next round.

Wolfsburg are already into the quarter-finals but will they be joined by Group A's Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid?

Will Bayern Munich edge out Benfica in Group D to reach the last eight? Here's every you need to know about who needs what from the final group matches.

Group A

Group A looked tricky for Women's Super League winners Chelsea on paper, but Emma Hayes' side top the standings and are unbeaten after four matches.

The Blues face already-eliminated Albanian side Vllaznia on Friday needing a point to qualify before hosting two-time finalists PSG in their final group game on 22 December.

If Real Madrid fail to beat PSG on Friday, Chelsea will reach the last eight even if they are beaten by Vllaznia.

Should Chelsea win or draw and PSG fail to beat Las Blancas, the English side will advance as group winners.

Group B

Wolfsburg were the first side to reach the quarter-finals, with their main rivals Roma and St Polten still to play each other in the penultimate round of matches.

That game is likely to decide who will join the German team in the knockouts. Wolfsburg will top Group B if they better Roma's result when they face Slavia Prague on 16 December.

The Czech side are already eliminated.

Group C

Arsenal, winners in 2007, stunned holders and eight-time winners Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C match and have remained unbeaten in the competition since.

The Gunners face Lyon at home on Thursday needing just a point to guarantee their spot in the last eight.

Lyon and Juventus are set for a winner-takes-all crunch match in the final round of Group C fixtures on 21 December, though Juventus will be out if Lyon beat Arsenal and the Italian giants lose to winless Zurich on Thursday.

Should Arsenal lose to Lyon, they would still progress with a win over Zurich on 21 December.

Group D

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Benfica are all still in the hunt to qualify from Group D.

Barcelona's 9-0 win over Benfica on matchday one means they will be through on head-to-head record if they avoid defeat against the Portuguese side when the pair meet on Thursday.

Bayern Munich could join the 2021 winners if they better Benfica's result when they face Rosengard the same day.

If Bayern fail to better Benfica's result on Thursday, they would still advance provided they lost by fewer than two goals when they face the Portuguese champions in their final Group D match on 21 December.