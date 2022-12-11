Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Ben White had been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad after an impressive season so far at Arsenal

Ben White has returned to training with Arsenal after his early exit from England's World Cup squad for personal reasons.

White did not feature in England's opening two group matches and missed their win over Wales through illness.

The Football Association announced the 25-year-old had left the England camp the following day.

Ghana midfield Thomas Partey and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner are also back training with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are in Dubai, preparing for a friendly with AC Milan on Tuesday.

The Daily Star reported on Thursday that White was unhappy in the England camp and had fallen out with assistant Steve Holland.

Speaking before England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France on Saturday, manager Gareth Southgate said: "Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think, especially in this day and age, it is very important that a situation like that is respected."