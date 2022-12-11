Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City - who progressed to the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Southampton - twice reached the Women's FA Cup final in their previous guise as Bristol Academy

Fourth-tier sides Cardiff City and Hashtag United have reached the last 32 of the Women's FA Cup.

Cardiff thrashed fifth-tier Bournemouth Sports 5-0, while Essex-based Hashtag beat Actonians 3-0 as Wolves, Ipswich, Oxford, Bristol City and Coventry United progressed too.

Only eight third-round games went ahead on Sunday with the remaining 12 ties postponed because of the weather.

The 12 Women's Super League clubs enter the competition in the fourth round.

The draw for the fourth round will be made on Monday at 19:00 GMT.

Another fourth-tier side, Stockport County, threatened the shock of the third round as they twice led at Coventry United, but the Championship strugglers fought back to win 4-2 via Mary McAteer's double.

Kerry Bartlett and Cori Willams both scored twice as National League Division One South West leaders Cardiff brushed aside underdogs Bournemouth.

Sammy Rowland scored a hat-trick as Hashtag, who top the equivalent Division One South East division, defeated fellow fourth-tier side Actonians.

Third-tier Southern Premier side Ipswich, who reached last season's quarter-finals before losing to WSL side West Ham, thrashed Portishead Town 7-0.

Beth Merrick netted twice as Northern Premier leaders Wolves won 5-1 at fourth-tier Newcastle United, while Oxford United beat fellow third-tier outfit Plymouth 3-0.

Goals from Shania Hayles and Emily Syme gave Bristol City a 2-0 win in their all-Championship tie with Southampton.

Postponed matches

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Burnley v Norwich City

Charlton Athletic v MK Dons

Leeds United v Stoke City

Lewes v London Bees

Liverpool Feds v West Bromwich Albion

London City Lionesses v Portsmouth

Peterborough United v Durham

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde