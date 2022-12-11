Close menu

Women's FA Cup: Cardiff City Ladies beat Bournemouth Sports to reach round four

Captain Cori Williams scored twice for Cardiff City Ladies
Cardiff City Ladies set up a potential plum fourth-round tie in the Women's FA Cup with a 5-0 victory over Bournemouth Sports at Ocean Park.

Cardiff eased through round three with Kerry Bartlett and Cori Williams scoring second-half doubles before Ruby Scahill's late fifth.

Jamie Phillip's Cardiff side play in English football's fourth tier.

But they could now be paired with a Women's Super League (WSL) side in Monday's fourth-round draw.

The 12 WSL clubs enter the competition at that stage, with ties to be played on Sunday, 29 January.

Bournemouth Sports, the only fifth-tier side left in the competition, made life difficult for Cardiff as they went in goalless at half-time.

But the Dragons, who are top of Division One South West, took charge after the break to secure their fourth victory on this run.

