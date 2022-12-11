Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jason Levien (left) and Steve Kaplan (right) bought a controlling stake in Swansea City in 2016, two years before the club dropped out of the Premier League

Russell Martin says Jason Levien is "really happy" with Swansea City's progress after the club's co-owner made a rare visit to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Levien and fellow American Steve Kaplan have only occasionally attended games since taking over at Swansea in 2016.

But Levien was at Saturday's defeat to Norwich City alongside another American shareholder, Jake Silverstein.

"We caught up briefly before the game," said head coach Martin.

"Jake's been here for a few days now. He's been over a lot this season so he's really familiar with the players and the staff which is brilliant, really helpful.

"To see Jason here as well is really nice - he's not been here for a while I think. I'm disappointed we couldn't get a result for him, but I hope he's seen enough to be excited about moving forward."

Martin has had regular contact with Swansea's US-based owners since joining the club in August 2021, but had never met Levien before this weekend.

Swansea were beaten 1-0 by Norwich thanks to Teemu Pukki's first-minute goal, though the Welsh club controlled the second half of the game and were unfortunate to come away with nothing.

Defeat left Swansea 10th in the Championship, two points outside the play-off places.

"He (Levien) is really happy with how it's going and what we're building," added Martin.

"When we all signed up for it, we knew it was going to be a long-term thing because to play this way is not easy, it takes time. We've got some young men doing incredible things.

"I think him, Jake, Steve and the owners are excited about it. Hopefully they're as excited as we are."