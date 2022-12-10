Giorgos Giakoumakis, under contract at Celtic until 2026, is thought to be pushing for an exit from the club, who are reported to have set a transfer value on the Greek striker of £6m. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson could return from a thigh injury to face Hibernian on Thursday evening, with manager Michael Beale saying he knows Goldson "just wants to get out there and play for the team". (Sun) external-link

Some Scottish professional footballers are relying on charity to help fund their recovery from injury, with their clubs, PFA Scotland and the game's governing bodies either unable or unwilling to pay for care. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson claims Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who "worked his socks off and lost his job", was sacked too soon by Rangers. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Everton and Scotland defender Nathan Patterson, 21, reveals he would like to return to Rangers later in his career, saying "it would be great to finish at Ibrox...to play in front of those fans again". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Striker Kevin Nisbet hopes to make his return for Hibernian from a 10-month cruciate ligament injury lay-off against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Ryan Kent and Michael Beale have "always been at complete ease with each other", says the Rangers boss, who worked with the winger when they were at Liverpool. Beale believes Kent's future may still be at Ibrox though he is free to talk to other clubs from January about a move next summer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Ange Postecoglou sums up Celtic's training camp in the Algarve as having "some good bits and some not so good bits" and praised the strong contributions and "meaningful minutes" Australia's Aaron Mooy, Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States and Japan's Daizen Maeda made for their countries at the World Cup.