FIFA World Cup - Final
ArgentinaArgentina15:00FranceFrance
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup 2022: Argentina and France meet in the final at the Lusail Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina v France
Will Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Emiliano Martinez (second left) be celebrating or will France's Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe (right) get their hands on the trophy again?
Fifa World Cup final, Sunday 18 December, kick-off 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app

Can Lionel Messi win a World Cup with Argentina or will Kylian Mbappe help France to win back-to-back tournaments?

Argentina play France in Sunday's final (15:00 GMT) at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi, 35, has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards - presented to the best player in the world - but never won the biggest team prize in football.

"People say France are favourites, but we have the advantage of having the greatest player of all time," said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

"We always like to hear the opponent is the favourite because we don't feel superior or inferior to anyone.

"But, as I always say, we have the greatest player of all time. And with a good defence, we have many chances to reach our goal."

France manager Didier Deschamps captained his country to World Cup victory in 1998 and then, as boss, guided them to another success in Russia four years ago.

He said: "I know Argentina, many people around the world, and maybe some French people, hope Lionel Messi could win the World Cup, but we're going to do everything to achieve our objective."

Can Messi help Argentina win World Cup for first time since 1986?

The final sees the tournament's top two goalscorers go head-to-head in the race to win the Golden Boot. Both Messi and Mbappe have scored five times in Qatar, while France's Olivier Giroud and Argentina's Julian Alvarez are one goal behind on four.

Messi helped Argentina reach the 2014 final in Brazil, although Germany's Mario Gotze scored the only goal as the Europeans won 1-0 after extra time.

But the Paris St-Germain player has been the driving force in Argentina's campaign in Qatar.

He converted an early penalty in their first match before his country fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and then scored in the vital 2-0 win over Mexico. Argentina's 2-0 defeat of Poland saw them top Group C, with Messi also on target in the 2-1 last-16 win over Australia.

Argentina looked in control against the Netherlands in their quarter-final as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, but the Dutch scored twice through Wout Weghorst, including an equaliser in the 11th minute of injury time to take the tie to extra time.

It eventually went to penalties but Martinez saved two spot-kicks as Argentina advanced, before a goal from Messi and two from Manchester City's Alvarez gave them a routine 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals.

Argentina have won the tournament twice, on home soil in 1978 and in Mexico in 1986, and are looking for their third success on Sunday.

"I'm already getting emotional because they've given everything sincerely," said manager Lionel Scaloni. "Let's hope we win the title and if it can't be, they should be proud, because it's a moment to enjoy."

Argentina's Lionel Messi

Sickness bug hampers France's preparations

Mbappe, 23, is chasing his second World Cup success and has been instrumental in guiding France to the final. He scored once in their 4-1 win over Australia and twice in the 2-1 victory over Denmark as France reached the last 16 with a game to spare.

That enabled Deschamps to rest players and, despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia, they won Group D, with Mbappe on target twice more in the 3-1 last-16 triumph over Poland.

In the quarter-finals they faced Gareth Southgate's England and took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni, but Harry Kane equalised with a penalty. Olivier Giroud put France ahead and they won it 2-1 after Kane missed a second spot-kick.

France beat the tournament's surprise packages Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final to reach their fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments, having won the competition in 1998 and 2018 and losing in the final in 2006.

But their preparations have been hampered with a sickness bug.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot, defender Dayot Upamecano and winger Kingsley Coman have been among those struggling with illness.

"We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms," said Deschamps. "We're trying to be careful so it doesn't spread and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer.

"We're taking all necessary precautions, trying to make sure it doesn't spread but we have had to take precautions against it."

Match facts

  • They have met three times before at the World Cup. Argentina won both group matches in 1930 and 1978, but France were victorious in their only knockout encounter, winning 4-3 in the last 16 in 2018.
  • Argentina are competing in their sixth World Cup final, with only Germany (eight) participating in more. They won in 1978 and 1986 and lost in 1930, 1990 and 2014.
  • They could become the second side in World Cup history to lose their opening game and go on to lift the trophy, emulating Spain in 2010.
  • Messi can become the third Argentine player to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup after Guillermo Stabile in 1930 and Mario Kempes in 1978.
  • France have reached the World Cup final for a fourth time, all since 1998. This is twice as many as any other nation in this period.
  • Les Bleus are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62).

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Bess555, today at 19:48

    I am all for the France to win because they are better team all in all.

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 19:47

    Surely the football romantic in everyone will want Messi to win on his last game

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:46

    Infantino - "Today I feel Like a Millionaire!"

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 19:45

    Hope my country wins it.

  • Comment posted by Mozdog9, today at 19:45

    After watching Mbappe do nothing and laugh at Kane; plus seeing Messi win a World Cup…..Argentina for me. Hurts to say it almost

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:44

    Did we ever decide whether we'd have both Mbappe and Messi in the Frangentina team?

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 19:43

    Please Argentina, do us all a favour and win!

  • Comment posted by Stewart52, today at 19:43

    It's not Messi against Mbappe it's Argentina against France

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 19:42

    France for me being a European

    • Reply posted by david, today at 19:45

      david replied:
      Either for me, being a human being.

  • Comment posted by Piffle , today at 19:40

    Thought it'd be fitting to see Messi lift it,but just seen the anti English songs sung by the Argentina team referencing the British and the Falklands.
    Allez les Blues

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 19:45

      JM replied:
      Lol, half of the English fans were calling the French, "frog eating baguette lovers" just a week ago.

      Funny how things change.

  • Comment posted by DUNRICH, today at 19:33

    France can’t afford an Argentina win, Ronaldo won his biggest prize against France, they can’t afford for Messi to do the same against them.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 19:45

      JM replied:
      I don't think that's their motivation to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 19:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:27

    Either way it’s set up for a cracking final! Too close to call for my liking! Will just sit back and enjoy and watch two good teams with some great players going toe to toe with each other! The romantic in me wants to see Messi sail off into the sunset with the Trophy!

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 19:43

      JM replied:
      Probably the most evenly matched final in years. Gonna be a good one.

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 19:27

    Hopefully Argentina, Gary Neville would be ripping if they do

  • Comment posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 19:27

    Argentina team. 4-4-2 formation here.

    Messi

    Messi Messi Messi Messi

    Messi Messi Messi Messi

    Messi Messi.

  • Comment posted by ItsnotEnglandanymore, today at 19:26

    Worst World Cup ever. Nobody cares unless you´re from Argentina or France. Speaking to Spanish friends today and they have been totally disenchanted with this World Cup too. Infantino has killed the goose that laid the golden egg.

  • Comment posted by Egg sandwich, today at 19:26

    I believe this is Messi's stage to shine. He deserves this final send off!

    • Reply posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 19:30

      Long_Range_Sniper replied:
      Yes, diving, cheating, etc etc.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 19:25

    May the best team win and Messi lifts the trophy he was always destined to lift. Argentina all the way.

    • Reply posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 19:31

      Long_Range_Sniper replied:
      Cheats never prosper.

