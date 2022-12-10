Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Morocco's historic World Cup semi-final against France will be shown live on the BBC on Wednesday.

They became the first African side to reach the last four of the tournament after they beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, while France knocked out England in the day's other game.

The semi-final, which kicks off at 19:00 GMT, will be live on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Argentina v Croatia, at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, will be on ITV.

Commentaries of both games will also be on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

The final is at the Lusail Stadium next Sunday, 18 December, at 15:00 GMT.

