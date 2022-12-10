Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Fans protested against the Partick Thistle FC Trust takeover

Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman.

Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder.

Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland his role as new chairman has "not been confirmed".

"We are quite keen to have Duncan Smillie on board," he said.

"But he was making noises of not being quite sure about that. But certainly the interim board will take its shape over the next couple of weeks."

Fans protested against the decision to make the trust the majority shareholder - when it was gifted the late Colin Weir's shares instead of The Jags Foundation - as the Scottish Championship club looks to adopt a fan-ownership model.

However, Richard Beastall and Fergus Maclennan of The PTFC Trust and Caroline Mackie from The Jags Foundation have now been appointed to the club's board as the two sides look to work more closely together.

"We are now talking to The Jags Foundation very fruitfully and the board have done the best thing probably for the club to move on at this stage," Drain said.

"They were becoming the story. You want the team to be the story."

Drain explained that the trust had formed to keep the idea of fan ownership alive after it "became apparent" the foundation was not going to receive the shares.

"We've put the cart before the horse by making sure we got the shares before the fan model was correct," he admitted.

"Now we are aiming to get the best fan model that suits Partick Thistle."

Drain understood why some fans felt "disenfranchised" but said that members of the trust, foundation and board, and Low in particular, had all been subjected to "behaviour that was over the top", especially online.

Now, though, the club have received several approaches from business people willing to put money into the club while not necessarily wanting involvement at board level.