World Cup 2022: Is Portugal's exit the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel in tears after Portugal's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Morocco
Ronaldo headed down the tunnel in tears after Portugal's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream is over, and probably for good - but is his whole career also reaching the end of the road?

Relegated to the role of substitute by his country after arguing with his coach, Ronaldo's turbulent tournament never looked likely to have a happy ending - but his tears after Portugal's quarter-final exit turned out to be an apt summary of his current situation.

A shock defeat by Morocco means the 37-year-old is still without a World Cup winner's medal - the only major honour to elude him - and he is currently a global icon without a club to call home after his angry departure from Manchester United last month.

People were already wondering where he will play his club football next and, while the Portuguese public still adore him, questions over his future with his country will surely follow.

A goal, an outburst and then dropped

Ronaldo left United just before the World Cup started, but his time in Qatar actually began well enough.

The way he won a controversial penalty in Portugal's first group game against Ghana was described as "total genius" by Fifa, and he converted it to become the first man to score at five World Cups.

Things went downhill fairly swiftly after that, however, and he did not manage a goal in his next two starts before falling out with boss Fernando Santos for his outburst after being substituted against South Korea.

Dropped against Switzerland in the last-16 - the first time since 2008 he had not begun a major tournament game - his young replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick and Ronaldo was suddenly the superstar who was only a sub.

That was the way he was used against Morocco too, although he was given most of the second half to make an impact, coming on in the 51st minute with his side 1-0 down.

His appearance alone meant he managed to reach another landmark - his 196th international cap equalled the men's record held by Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa - but he could not mark it with the kind of special moment he has produced so often down the years.

Ronaldo already held the record for most men's international goals, with 118, but he never looked likely to add to that tally against brilliantly organised opposition.

Willing but no end product

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Pepe's 97th-minute miss
Ronaldo reacts after Pepe's 97th-minute miss

Ronaldo managed only 10 touches in total and it took until the 91st minute for him to manage a shot, which did not have the power or direction to beat Morocco keeper Bono.

While Ronaldo was always willing and waiting for the right ball into the box, it never came.

When Rafael Leao's 97th-minute cross flew over his head before being headed agonisingly wide by Pepe, Ronaldo sank to his knees in the six-yard box and, with his head in his hands, seemed to know his time was up.

When the final whistle came moments later, he shook hands with a couple of opponents, then walked straight off the pitch with only the company of a cameraman and - very briefly - a fan who had evaded security in search of an ill-timed, and unsuccessful, selfie request.

Ronaldo got as far as the tunnel before his emotions got the better of him, but his tears as he left this tournament will be how his World Cup will be best remembered, as well as his row with his coach.

Santos played down their rift afterwards, saying: "I do not think what happened to Cristiano, with the criticism, had any impact on the game. We are a united team.

"If we take two people that were the most upset about the game, it was Ronaldo and myself. That is part of the job for the coach and player."

Benched, but far from unwanted

Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench against Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo started Portugal's quarter-final against Morocco on the bench

United they may be, but Portugal are heading home - after plenty of discussion about whether they are a better team without their fading talisman.

New eras and fresh starts regularly follow surprise defeats for any team at major finals but, whether Santos stays or goes as national boss, they are unlikely to discard Ronaldo now.

He still has plenty of credit in the bank with his country after inspiring the Euro 2016 victory, their first triumph at a major tournament.

The number of Portugal fans wearing 'Ronaldo 7' shirts outside Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday were a sign that they have not forgotten his past glories despite what has happened in the last couple of weeks.

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, spoke for many of them with an emotional message on Instagramexternal-link after the Morocco defeat.

She began: "When my grandchildren ask me to talk about struggle, honour, glory, work, dedication, obstacles, human evil in exchange for envy, when they ask me to talk about trophies, goals, prizes, records of an unprecedented legacy, I am going to talk about my brother, their uncle."

And she concluded: "I'll tell you about the empire he built, I'll tell you about his strength, what he promised and fulfilled, I'll tell you about his character, I'll tell you that he never gave up even when they had already dug his grave. I'm going to show the film, the real film, of their uncle's life."

We still don't know how that film will end, but an appearance at a sixth World Cup would be quite a plot twist.

He will be 41 by the time the next global tournament comes around - but, if he wants it, there is surely the chance of some redemption at Euro 2024.

Who his employers might be by then is another matter entirely.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Ronaldo when the transfer window opens on 1 January, including Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, who made him a huge offer last week.

The Middle East has been far from a happy hunting ground for him at this tournament - but it might well be the place we see him in action next.

  • Comment posted by Olaff Topic, today at 20:56

    Can you stop writing about him now?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:06

      Turtle replied:
      Yes please.

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 21:05

    For all his accolades, skills, etc, his behaviour at the end of the match showed a total lack of respect and class. Self-obsession is a miserable characteristic.
    He ignored the opposition, his team mates, the fans and dare I say his Mum.
    Sad way to exit such a high profile career.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:42

      Celts replied:
      Ended his career with less world cup knockout stage goals that Matthew Upson.

      I thought he was supposed to be the most "clutch" player in history?

  • Comment posted by jamieg2389, today at 21:13

    Hopefully don't see anymore of him. Fed up with the media lauding him when he acts like a petulant spoilt brat. Thinks he's bigger than everyone. For someone that cried to Piers Morgan about not getting respect he has shown nothing but complete disrespect to his compatriots and national coaches.

    Good Riddance.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 21:27

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Did you not know, respect is having two museums dedicated to you. He only has one.

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 21:15

    His behaviour in recent times is pathetic, can’t deny HE was one of the best footballers ever he just can’t accept he is not the superstar anymore.

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 21:19

      Nigel replied:
      And therefore ruins his legacy, no longer a great.

  • Comment posted by Grim Jim, today at 21:04

    He's finished

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:42

      Celts replied:
      Ronaldo's world cup:

      1st game - dives for a penalty
      2nd game - tries to steal his teammates goal
      3rd game - turns his back like a coward to assist South Korea
      4th game - gets benched and his replacement scores a hattrick
      5th game - gets knocked out by Morocco!

      Remember after the interview when Piers Morgan said he would silence his haters at the world cup?

      Hahahahahahahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 21:06

    Hopefully, horrible infantile man child, sooner he disappears the better for all football fans. Dreadful example for kids as well.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:47

      Celts replied:
      Ronaldos entire career aim has been to end up with more goals than Messi.

      Messi doesn't care, his focus is winning trophies. You can see that when he allows teammates to take penalties. But Ronaldo is desperate to end his career with more goals than Lionel.

      Messi is now just 29 goals behind and quickly catching up. Ronaldo hates being on the bench cos he can see Messi closing in on him.

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 21:06

    How have they managed to squeeze yet another Ronaldo article out… shameless.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 21:10

    All about him!!! No matter what is going on he tries to make it about him and him only, the penalty to make it 4 nil in the champions league final after Bale scored 2 is a classic case too. Embarrassing individual but narcissism will always come across like that.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:46

      Celts replied:
      Age gets to every player eventually. Ronaldo just needs to accept that.

      But he still demands to play 90 minutes every match for a top club. He just can't handle the fact that Messi is 29 goals behind him and closing in.

  • Comment posted by DTB, today at 21:12

    Hope so. Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 21:35

      Harry Stottle replied:
      Excellent riddance

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:05

    With any luck, no more storied on the BBC website.

    • Reply posted by DTB, today at 21:18

      DTB replied:
      Until tomorrow's story.

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 21:06

    Oh i do hope so. Petulant, immature and quite repulsive.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:49

      Celts replied:
      If Kathryn Mayorga got justice, Ronaldos football career would have been over before it ever begun.

      There's a reason why he refuses to ever re-enter the United States.

  • Comment posted by templar , today at 21:09

    Good footballer past his best but his behaviour after the game today suns him up, “how do I make this about me? I know storm off don’t thank the fans don’t shake hands just storm off

    • Reply posted by Tiger2, today at 21:17

      Tiger2 replied:
      spot on 100%, that was an absolutely disgusting and disrespectful act....to his fans, team mates and country.

  • Comment posted by tootyfruity, today at 21:11

    Good riddance

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 21:12

    Yes I hope so just so the BBC can stop posting crap clickbait 'stories'. Was once a player but no more. Get the feet up son n retire.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 21:18

    Ronaldo proves there is an I in team.

    • Reply posted by Alan Pieroni, today at 21:23

      Alan Pieroni replied:
      But there is me :-)

  • Comment posted by John siev, today at 20:55

    Think it's fair to say he's made an erse of himself lately!

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 21:11

      Erse replied:
      Like the drunk that can't handle that last orders have been served.

  • Comment posted by djw, today at 21:07

    Let’s hope we never see the preening, prancing, egotistical narcissist again

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 21:04

    Hopefully, yes

  • Comment posted by david, today at 21:07

    Shame his professionalism has went out the window recently, messi is the real role model, off to the mls with you mr grump

    • Reply posted by ChocolateConcrete, today at 21:11

      ChocolateConcrete replied:
      Lionel Messi tax fraud prison sentence reduced to fine:
      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-40534761

  • Comment posted by hussumption, today at 21:06

    Running his legacy with petulant selfish behaviour. Would not get into any premier league team as it stands

