World Cup 2022: England manager Gareth Southgate to 'reflect and review' position after loss

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England manager Gareth Southgate says he will "review and reflect" on his side's World Cup quarter-final exit with the Football Association before making a decision on his future.

The 52-year-old, who took charge in 2016, has a contract until after the Euro 2024 finals.

After the 2-1 loss to France, Southgate said: "These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need time to reflect.

"We've done that after every tournament and that's the right thing to do."

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Ian Wright, along with ex-Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, unanimously agreed they would like to see Southgate continue.

Having led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final, Southgate was unable to reach the last four of a major tournament again following the agonising defeat by France in Qatar.

"I'm so proud of what the players have done, not just tonight but through the whole tournament," added Southgate.

"I think the team has taken a real step forward in all areas."

England produced a fine performance against the reigning world champions, but could not make their superiority at key stages count and were duly punished in the last-eight tie.

Captain Harry Kane equalised with a penalty for 1-1, but missed the chance to level again from the spot with just six minutes of normal time remaining after Olivier Giroud had netted a second for France.

"Everybody can see the team has progressed through this tournament," added Southgate, who was promoted from his role as England Under-21 boss six years ago.

"I think the performances have been a very good level, [including] against one of the very best teams in the world in France.

"We showed how close we are to that level, that we have some young players who announced themselves on a global stage and a spirit which we hoped would take us further."

Match-winner Giroud also spoke positively about England's performances in Qatar, saying: "We knew the potential of this young English generation. They've got it all."

'England in pretty good place under Southgate'

Southgate began his reign as England manager in October 2016, winning 49 of his 81 games in charge and the loss to France being his 14th.

After a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia was followed by another by Italy - on penalties - in the Euro 2020 final, questions were asked about Southgate's ability to get the most out of his talented squad.

Further concerns were raised during a poor Nations League campaign earlier this year, particularly after a humiliating 4-0 home thrashing by Hungary, where England fans chanted, 'You don't know what you're doing' at the manager'.

England have since recovered to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar, with Southgate earning credit for the tactical decisions that led to a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16.

But he will come under more scrutiny following another disappointing exit, when many fans felt they had a squad equipped to win the trophy.

"I would love Gareth to stay on for another two years and beyond that, whether as the coach or in a role in the FA designing the future," said former Manchester United captain Neville in his role as an ITV pundit.

"England, in the last 10 years, have won youth tournaments, won the women's Euros last summer and reached the men's Euros final. We're playing well and have good technical players.

"England are in a pretty good place, let's be clear about that. We've gone out of tournaments in disgrace and wondered what the hell the future is.

"We have a great future and he is a big part of that."

BBC pundits Martin Keown and Jermaine Jenas, both former England internationals, also said Southgate "100%" should continue in the job.

"We played with belief and we are only 18 months away from the Euros. This group will stay together and build," added former Arsenal defender Keown.

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Jenas said: "I don't see any regrets, we grew into the competition and today was that coming-of-age game.

"In terms of performance of the manager and the players, I have no qualms."

'England's time will come' - reaction to Three Lions' exit

Former England striker Gary Lineker remained upbeat about the team's future and said there was "little shame" in losing to holders France.

View more on twitter

Prince William also tweeted his support, saying the country remained "proud" of the players.

View more on twitter

German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil also said England had no reason to feel "ashamed".

View more on twitter
Comments

Join the conversation

430 comments

  • Comment posted by imran Aleem, today at 22:22

    I am going to be Direct and ask the question: why was Bukayo Saka taken off? He was arguably England's most dangerous player ffs

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:30

      Sport Report replied:
      To keep up England's record of always losing to the first good team they play against?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:17

    There really are some sad trolls on here. Southgate is honourable and has engendered a rich English team spirit the like of which we haven’t seen in decades. He’s also learnt from past mistakes and there was no fault of negativity tonight. Bah Humbug to those who seek to illogically criticise.

    • Reply posted by bug9er, today at 22:20

      bug9er replied:
      100%, well said!

  • Comment posted by daviep, today at 22:15

    Seems a lovely guy, but tactically inept. As shown again. Grealish on in 96th minute ? Sterling on before him ? Really ? 3 holding midfielders in front of a back 4 ?
    Too negative and boring. ...but a nice guy

    • Reply posted by Horsham, today at 22:23

      Horsham replied:
      i like southgate a lot... his loyalty to his players have created the "team" england never had before and one you can actually support... also he is just a decent guy... but then he brings on Sterling... don't get it

  • Comment posted by No, today at 22:27

    One decent performance tonight doesn't make up for endless matches of sideways and backwards passes, poor tactics and an inability to change the game!

    • Reply posted by Howardthe_duck, today at 22:58

      Howardthe_duck replied:
      Oh yes, let's go just boot the ball forward, give it away, chase the game

  • Comment posted by mando, today at 22:16

    He might be a nice bloke, politically correct etc. but England aren't going to win anything with him.

  • Comment posted by jonhan, today at 22:22

    Never has a manager had the draws open up for him in such a fairy tale manner, meaning he only needed to beat 2 decent teams at most to win a major tournament - yet once again out his team goes when up against that first decent team.

    His pretty but woefully ineffective pat a cake passing at the back (snail'space even when losing) creates little.

    He has stagnated,it is rime to go

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 22:48

      Salbor replied:
      Yet prior to that we couldn't dispose of poorer teams. Remember Iceland 2016?

  • Comment posted by tysonjohn, today at 22:40

    Get Clueless Gareth out, stop "taking the knee", stop obsessing over "Harry", and start playing football.

    • Reply posted by gss, today at 23:07

      gss replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 22:33

    Whilst I do think Southgate will leave I feel people begging for it should be careful what they wish for. Before Southgate, England had plenty of duds for managers.
    The next manager has plenty of scope to do much, much worse than Southgate. They don’t have a divine right to win like some believe. And they can’t play with 10 forwards like some seem to want.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:35

      Justfacts replied:
      Well said, no right and shouldn't be any expectations either, no WC final since 1966, really don't understand the fans and media when it comes to the expectations. Same amount of trophies as Luxembourg since 1966...

  • Comment posted by villa till i die, today at 22:32

    His loyalty is commendable, but also his downfall. Subs Saka who is our best player on the night, and brings on the ineffective Sterling.
    Mount, well he is almost as useless as Sterling. Southgate stumbled on his best 11, but when then bottled it by going back to his favourites. Then favourite Maguire lost Giroud again for the second goal. Another opportunity lost. At my age it could be my last.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:37

      David replied:
      You don’t play the same 11 players for the whole game. It’s a squad game, and you have 5 substitutes. All teams ask certain players to run themselves into the ground for 60/70 mins and when they tire they get substituted

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 22:49

    It's always the same story with him though. First good team and we are out.

    Yeah, he's good at taking out Senegal and Ukraine, but the moment a top European or South American team come around you might as well back the bags.

    It needs a change. We kicked out Sven for not being able to beat big teams when it matters. Why does Garth get a pass on that?

    • Reply posted by Stefan, today at 22:55

      Stefan replied:
      Probably the fact that he’s has got us to finals and semi finals etc. if your gunna sack a manager for losing one game after he has achieved so much more than his predecessors could then we won’t get anywhere near winning a trophy for a very long time. because no decent manager will fancy taking on the job if that’s the level of respect they get.

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 22:25

    I'd give the "Southgate out" mob the time of day if they actually offered a viable alternative rather than "anyone but".

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Pardew - he's a better dancer for starters

  • Comment posted by Rtennis21, today at 22:18

    Best England manager in decades.

    He should make the choice as to whether he continues or not.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:34

      Sport Report replied:
      Allerdyce had a much better win percentage

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 22:40

    A managers job is to win tournaments, and getting knocked out in the quarter finals is not exactly a ringing endorsement. Some of the substitutions were baffling, and on that basis alone I think GS should resign.

  • Comment posted by Aoi Minase, today at 22:51

    As amazing as our performance was, something truly to be proud of. I cannot understand the over-reliance on certain players. Why would you bring on Mount and Sterling when the game is asking for a killer pass.. Something that Maddison and Trent deliver on a near weekly basis for their clubs. It's baffling to me.

    • Reply posted by PennilessPilgrim, today at 23:06

      PennilessPilgrim replied:
      Imagine Trent vs Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by woozlewins, today at 22:42

    How much time can it take to realise you are the weakest link?

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 22:27

    They gave their best tonight, but it just wasn't enough, and the better team won. At least they didn't go out in timid fashion.
    No need for hasty decisions on the manager.

    • Reply posted by Sparky, today at 23:18

      Sparky replied:
      But the French team is really not so good now. Especially with the players that were not available to them tonight.
      Another missed opportunity I'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by 234WXR, today at 22:19

    He should stay for 1 more tournament. He’s done a great job creating a cohesive England dressing room, had consistently good tournament performance, and finally this time seemed to start playing the attacking football many feel we should. No-one better for the job right now.

    • Reply posted by Brunnel, today at 22:30

      Brunnel replied:
      They only started playing attacking football in the 2nd half. When it gets to matches of this calibre it's probably too late. It's been their downfall and that's why we come to a grinding halt in the later stages of every competition.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:16

    Southgate is a good ambassador for England and well respected in the football world. England fans very divided about his tactics and sub choices. Not sure if he is the man to take them to the next level….

    • Reply posted by Sparky, today at 23:18

      Sparky replied:
      So having finally realised that BLM is a thoroughly discredited organisation, England have found another cause to kneel for… an Inclusivity message aimed at young people.
      I’m not sure what that really means: but I do know that thanks to the Woke taking over the asylum we’re bringing up a generation of very confused kids, and I worry at the harm we do.
      Why Southgate got involved is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by avp1982, today at 22:11

    Worst news of the night. Should be gone already.

  • Comment posted by vegebacon, today at 22:54

    Please get rid of this knee bending woke manager.

    • Reply posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 22:58

      PRETTY VACANT replied:
      Perhaps we should have a misogynist racist instead ?

