England manager Gareth Southgate says he will "review and reflect" on his side's World Cup quarter-final exit with the Football Association before making a decision on his future.

The 52-year-old, who took charge of England in 2016, has a contract until after the Euro 2024 finals.

After the 2-1 loss to France, Southgate told ITV Sport: "After every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected.

"It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision."

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Ian Wright, along with ex-Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, unanimously agreed they would like to see Southgate continue.

