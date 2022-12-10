Close menu

World Cup 2022: England manager Gareth Southgate to 'reflect and review' position after loss

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments50

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England manager Gareth Southgate says he will "review and reflect" on his side's World Cup quarter-final exit with the Football Association before making a decision on his future.

The 52-year-old, who took charge of England in 2016, has a contract until after the Euro 2024 finals.

After the 2-1 loss to France, Southgate told ITV Sport: "After every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected.

"It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision."

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Ian Wright, along with ex-Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, unanimously agreed they would like to see Southgate continue.

More to follow.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by jazzback, today at 22:26

    Done well but time to go. Tactically poor. Does well against the minnows we are expected to beat but we always struggling against the bigger nations, as shown in euros, world cup and nations league.
    To reliant on Kane. Wilson and Toney much better.

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 22:25

    I'd give the "Southgate out" mob the time of day if they actually offered a viable alternative rather than "anyone but".

  • Comment posted by DAVY, today at 22:25

    england need athletic players not plodders like henderson rice and shaw

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:24

    Southgate has done well, but if I'm honest then he does not have the quality of players coming through the grassroots level to be considered serious contenders..

    It's all the FA's fault, they are always after the money..

    Linker & Shearer also after the tax payers money on big BBC contracts..

  • Comment posted by peterthepilchard, today at 22:24

    Southgate’s done a decent enough job bearing mind his limited capabilities but whilst he’s a very good admin man and a nice bloke he aint a proper manager. Time to get in a top manager, and with this current crop of good players we should be able to take the next step up.

  • Comment posted by JarlStreamus, today at 22:23

    Surely deserving of one more go at a tournament.

  • Comment posted by Cheshire Cat, today at 22:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by quality over rubbish please, today at 22:23

    No reason for him not to stay. Fine margins. Brazilian, German, Belgium, Spanish managers resigned because of poor performance. Not the case with Southgate. Better referee decisions….who knows. Keep him!

  • Comment posted by gill1, today at 22:22

    English fans laughed at Wales and really believed they could of won the World Cup. And now there coming home with nothing again.

    • Reply posted by markthelegendkid, today at 22:25

      markthelegendkid replied:
      Spot on. Give england a 4M population like Wales and they wouldn’t even qualify for world cups. They’ll use Croatia as an example of population meaning nothing even thought they’re a one off country AND a better footballing nation than England. Having 10X more people means more to choose from so a better squad. They don’t realise this. Also England poach talent from countries like Ireland and more

  • Comment posted by imran Aleem, today at 22:22

    I am going to be Direct and ask the question: why was Bukayo Saka taken off? He was arguably England's most dangerous player ffs

  • Comment posted by jonhan, today at 22:22

    Never has a manager had the draws open up for him in such a fairy tale manner, meaning he only needed to beat 2 decent teams at most to win a major tournament - yet once again out his team goes when up against that first decent team.

    His pretty but woefully ineffective pat a cake passing at the back (snail'space even when losing) creates little.

    He has stagnated,it is rime to go

  • Comment posted by Joebananas, today at 22:21

    Time to go foreign again. it has got Poch written all over it!

    • Reply posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 22:25

      KopOfTheLeague replied:
      I don’t get why a number of people are certain that a) the FA would go for Poch and b) that Poch would go for England. Because he the only current high-profile manager that is available?
      Does not seem to a likely appointment beyond that.

  • Comment posted by 234WXR, today at 22:19

    He should stay for 1 more tournament. He’s done a great job creating a cohesive England dressing room, had consistently good tournament performance, and finally this time seemed to start playing the attacking football many feel we should. No-one better for the job right now.

  • Comment posted by L C Lowe, today at 22:18

    Safegate needs to go has has cost us 2 world cups and a euros with his negative boring tactics.

    • Reply posted by Stefan, today at 22:24

      Stefan replied:
      We get it! You don’t like Southgate and you know nothing about football now crawl back under that bridge

  • Comment posted by Rtennis21, today at 22:18

    Best England manager in decades.

    He should make the choice as to whether he continues or not.

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 22:18

    Once again we fail at the first real Test. Should have gone long ago just based on his wokeness never mind the football.

  • Comment posted by Reverend, today at 22:18

    Has singlehangingly held back the best attacking players we’ve ever had and is totally to blame for our repeated failure since 2016. We should have won two world cups and at least one euro but his negative tactics has held this team back for too long. Go now Southgate

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:17

    There really are some sad trolls on here. Southgate is honourable and has engendered a rich English team spirit the like of which we haven’t seen in decades. He’s also learnt from past mistakes and there was no fault of negativity tonight. Bah Humbug to those who seek to illogically criticise.

    • Reply posted by bug9er, today at 22:20

      bug9er replied:
      100%, well said!

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 22:17

    Southgate is a brilliant manager and England should keep him. 3rd time lucky maybe next tournament.

    From an Argentina Fan. 🇦🇷

    Guess you could call us the “argie bargies”

    England fans are you with me in hoping the GOAT Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup? He’s been player of the tournament and even at 35 he’s by far argentinas most important player.

    Without him they’d be knocked out in group…

  • Comment posted by bug9er, today at 22:17

    Stay and keep building please, Gareth. You have made us proud again!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022