Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina celebrate after they beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout at the 2022 World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

The camps of both sides clashed during a feisty encounter which saw the Dutch come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before Argentina won on penalties.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz issued 18 yellows cards - a World Cup record - in the game.

Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries was sent off after picking up two bookings.

Fifa said its disciplinary committee had opened proceedings against Argentina "due to potential breaches of articles 12 (misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (order and security at matches)".

World football's governing body added: "Additionally, the Fifa disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the Fifa disciplinary code in relation to the same match."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds