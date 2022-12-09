Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Malik Tillman cracks in the opening goal for Rangers against Bayer Leverkusen

New Rangers manager Michael Beale is keen on keeping "fantastic talent" Malik Tillman at Ibrox.

The USA midfielder is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, which includes an option to buy.

Tillman scored twice in a 3-0 friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen, with Beale saying: "We're lucky to have him playing here in Scotland.

"He's just 20 and I think he's got a huge future in front of him, hopefully for this football club."

In 23 appearances for Rangers before the World Cup break, Tillman found the net four times.

Following his first game in charge, Beale was asked about the prospect of exercising the option to extend the player's stay, replying: "It's a pretty obvious one. I really like Malik.

"He is a fantastic talent. He wants to play slightly higher. We're going to give him the freedom to run out of that midfield and get into the positions he was in today.

"You can see what he could grow into to. He's the exact type of player that we want at this football club. I don't know the exact fee, I don't know where we're going to go and get it from, but if we can do it I would definitely sign Malik Tillman, yes."

'Goldson ahead of schedule for return'

Having been used sparingly in the first half of the season, Glen Kamara started against Leverkusen, with Beale saying he was "too good" for some of the clubs being linked with January bids for the Finland international.

"I know how good Glen Kamara is," said the Ibrox boss. "We have a fantastic relationship that goes back a long, long way.

"I would always want him to be in a Rangers team that I was watching or I was coaching. In terms of speculation, I think some of the clubs that are after him in my opinion, the best version of Glen is too good to play for them."

James Sands and Leon King were the centre-halves against Leverkusen, but there will soon be more competition for places as Connor Goldson and Ben Davies close in on returns.

Goldson has been missing since limping off during the 7-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in October.

"We're definitely a stronger team and squad and dressing room for Connor's presence so if he is available great, likewise with Ben," said Beale.

"I know that Connor just wants to get there and play. He's ahead of schedule. What I won't do is I won't rush him because I want him to be fit for 90% or 100% of the games that he can be fit for between now and the end of the season."