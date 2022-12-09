Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Neuer won the World Cup with Germany in 2014

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer's season is over after the goalkeeper broke his leg skiing.

The 36-year-old, whose side failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup in Qatar, said "I was trying to get my head clear" on the trip.

Neuer had surgery on the lower-leg fracture, saying the procedure on Friday "went well".

"The end of the year could have definitely gone better," he wrote on Instagram. external-link

"It hurts to know that the current season is over for me."

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga and are through to the last 16 in the Champions League, where they will play Paris St-Germain on 14 February.

The German club are also likely to be without defender Lucas Hernandez, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee playing for France at the World Cup.