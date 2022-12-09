Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Glenavon game off because of frozen pitch
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Saturday's Irish Premiership contest between Glentoran and Glenavon at the Oval has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The decision was taken following a pitch inspection at 11:00 GMT on Saturday morning.
There will also be a noon pitch inspection prior to Portadown's game against Ballymena United.
Saturday's other games see Dungannon Swifts hosting Carrick Rangers and Larne taking on Newry City.