Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon2StevenageStevenage3

AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments6

Luke Norris struck a late winner as Stevenage revitalised their promotion push in League Two with a dramatic 3-2 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Just like their hosts, Stevenage had not won in five league games and looked set to be denied by Ali Al-Hamadi's double, but they were able to lift themselves back up to second in the table.

Stevenage goalkeeper Toby Savin made good saves to deny Josh Davison and Al-Hamadi but was at fault as Wimbledon took the lead when he missed Armani Little's cross, with the ball rolling in after hitting Al-Hamadi.

The Boro were much improved after half-time and turned things around with two goals in six minutes as Carl Piergianni headed in Jake Forster-Caskey's cross before Kasey McAteer's own goal put them ahead.

The Dons rallied and levelled after 74 minutes when Al-Hamadi scored at the second attempt after somehow hitting the bar from close range.

But Norris proved to be the match-winner with seven minutes left when he finished firmly into the bottom corner after Dan Sweeney had flicked on Forster-Caskey's free-kick.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 30KalambayiBooked at 60mins
  • 5Nightingale
  • 3BrownSubstituted forMarshat 27'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 19McAteerSubstituted forPearsonat 90'minutes
  • 4Woodyard
  • 18Little
  • 11Chislett
  • 12Al-Hamadi
  • 9DavisonSubstituted forJannehat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Marsh
  • 7Janneh
  • 13Broome
  • 16Pierre
  • 28Pearson

Stevenage

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 26Savin
  • 2WildinSubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 52'minutes
  • 6SweeneyBooked at 60mins
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3ClarkBooked at 43mins
  • 4ReevesSubstituted forBostwickat 45'minutes
  • 17GilbeyBooked at 70mins
  • 16HorganSubstituted forTomkinsonat 45'minutes
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forMarchat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 18Bostwick
  • 22Tomkinson
  • 23Forster-Caskey
  • 25Przybek
  • 28March
  • 32Rose
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
6,936

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Stevenage. Josh March replaces Luke Norris.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon).

  6. Post update

    Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Samuel Pearson replaces Kasey McAteer.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Saikou Janneh replaces Josh Davison.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).

  10. Post update

    Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Paul Kalambayi.

  12. Post update

    Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon).

  16. Post update

    Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Sweeney following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).

  20. Post update

    Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:35

    Aren’t Wimbledon and Stevenage on the Thameslink network. Could have called it “Thameslink derby”.

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:29

    Aka “GTR Thameslink Derby”.

  • Comment posted by Michael X, today at 22:16

    Pub football basically

  • Comment posted by Wimbledon 1889 1963 1988 2002, today at 22:13

    Amusingly bad at the mo..

    • Reply posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:32

      AndrewAnglia_89 replied:
      At least you sit in 15th and MK Dons are bound to be relegated some point next month which means the return of the “FC Franchise tinpot derby” in League 2 next season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient34218545212471
2Stevenage32179646281860
3Carlisle331610754342058
4Northampton331511746321456
5Stockport331661148311754
6Bradford32159840291154
7Salford341581148361253
8Mansfield32157105142952
9Sutton United33148113638-250
10Swindon32139104335848
11Barrow34146143741-448
12Tranmere34138133432247
13Doncaster32144143643-746
14Walsall31101383528743
15Wimbledon331012113536-142
16Grimsby30108123438-438
17Crewe32814102839-1138
18Newport32910133136-537
19Colchester3498173140-935
20Gillingham3289152137-1633
21Harrogate33710163851-1331
22Hartlepool34610183662-2628
23Crawley3168173453-1926
24Rochdale3457222752-2522
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC