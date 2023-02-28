AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Stevenage

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3.
Luke Norris struck a late winner as Stevenage revitalised their promotion push in League Two with a dramatic 3-2 victory at AFC Wimbledon.
Just like their hosts, Stevenage had not won in five league games and looked set to be denied by Ali Al-Hamadi's double, but they were able to lift themselves back up to second in the table.
Stevenage goalkeeper Toby Savin made good saves to deny Josh Davison and Al-Hamadi but was at fault as Wimbledon took the lead when he missed Armani Little's cross, with the ball rolling in after hitting Al-Hamadi.
The Boro were much improved after half-time and turned things around with two goals in six minutes as Carl Piergianni headed in Jake Forster-Caskey's cross before Kasey McAteer's own goal put them ahead.
The Dons rallied and levelled after 74 minutes when Al-Hamadi scored at the second attempt after somehow hitting the bar from close range.
But Norris proved to be the match-winner with seven minutes left when he finished firmly into the bottom corner after Dan Sweeney had flicked on Forster-Caskey's free-kick.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Tzanev
- 2Gunter
- 30KalambayiBooked at 60mins
- 5Nightingale
- 3BrownSubstituted forMarshat 27'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 19McAteerSubstituted forPearsonat 90'minutes
- 4Woodyard
- 18Little
- 11Chislett
- 12Al-Hamadi
- 9DavisonSubstituted forJannehat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Marsh
- 7Janneh
- 13Broome
- 16Pierre
- 28Pearson
Stevenage
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 26Savin
- 2WildinSubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 52'minutes
- 6SweeneyBooked at 60mins
- 5Piergianni
- 3ClarkBooked at 43mins
- 4ReevesSubstituted forBostwickat 45'minutes
- 17GilbeyBooked at 70mins
- 16HorganSubstituted forTomkinsonat 45'minutes
- 8TaylorSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9NorrisSubstituted forMarchat 90+2'minutes
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 18Bostwick
- 22Tomkinson
- 23Forster-Caskey
- 25Przybek
- 28March
- 32Rose
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 6,936
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Josh March replaces Luke Norris.
Post update
Foul by Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Samuel Pearson replaces Kasey McAteer.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Saikou Janneh replaces Josh Davison.
Post update
Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Paul Kalambayi.
Post update
Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Post update
Foul by Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Sweeney following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Comments
Join the conversation