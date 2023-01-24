Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United0SalfordSalford City0

Colchester United v Salford City

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 29Hall
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 16Read
  • 23Wood
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Akinde
  • 34Tovide

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 7Hannant
  • 11Sears
  • 15Kelleher
  • 17Ashley
  • 19Newby
  • 20Jay

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 19Tolaj
  • 23Berkoe
  • 27Morton
  • 31Torrance
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Watt (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Lowe with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jason Lowe (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Arthur Read (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Luke Bolton.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129540251545
5Salford26126834241042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152635-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152648-2222
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
