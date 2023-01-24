Colchester United v Salford City

Attempt missed. Elliot Watt (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13O'Hara
- 4Chambers
- 29Hall
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 22Tchamadeu
- 8Skuse
- 16Read
- 23Wood
- 14Chilvers
- 24Akinde
- 34Tovide
Substitutes
- 1Hornby
- 7Hannant
- 11Sears
- 15Kelleher
- 17Ashley
- 19Newby
- 20Jay
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4Lowe
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 3Touray
- 7Watson
- 6Watt
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 9Hendry
- 10Bailey
- 19Tolaj
- 23Berkoe
- 27Morton
- 31Torrance
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Lowe with a cross.
Foul by Jason Lowe (Salford City).
Arthur Read (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Luke Bolton.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.