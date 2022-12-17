Leyton Orient v Sutton United

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Vigouroux
- 12Brown
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 2James
- 11Archibald
- 18Pratley
- 15El Mizouni
- 7Smyth
- 23Kelman
- 16Drinan
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 4Ogie
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 13Wareham
- 32Hunt
- 40Duke-McKenna
Sutton United
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Rose
- 7Boldewijn
- 22Kizzi
- 6John
- 24Milsom
- 20Neufville
- 15Eastmond
- 8Smith
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 3Hart
- 14Dundas
- 19Fadahunsi
- 21Gambin
- 23Kendall
- 27Kouassi
- 34Ward
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match report to follow.