Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1.
Mickey Demetriou's injury-time header deepened Hartlepool United's relegation worries as Newport County's recent improvement continued.
Hartlepool are just a point clear of the bottom two, but Crawley in 23rd have four games in hand.
Pools battled hard to earn what would have been a vital win, but they failed to register a shot on target.
The Exiles improved after the break and found their winner when Demetriou's headed home from Aaron Lewis' corner.
The victory sees Newport rise to 16th, 11 points clear of the League Two drop zone.
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan said:
"I'm really pleased for the lads because I work with them every days and I see the effort that they put in.
"I thought they managed the game tremendously well on a difficult pitch and a difficult night and there was a little bit riding on the game as well. They showed maturity.
"We'll take the 1-0 but there were four, five opportunities that we maybe should have polished off."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 3Ferguson
- 35Foran
- 39Hartley
- 15PrutiBooked at 27mins
- 40KempSubstituted forTrustyat 88'minutes
- 4Niang
- 20Sylla
- 38FinneySubstituted forClarkeat 63'minutes
- 9Umerah
- 36JenningsBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHamiltonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 12Grey
- 19Hamilton
- 29Stephenson
- 42Trusty
- 44Kiernan
- 48Clarke
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Day
- 5J Clarke
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 20CharsleySubstituted forEvansat 72'minutes
- 17BennettBooked at 83mins
- 18BakerBooked at 45mins
- 14Lewis
- 9BogleSubstituted forMcNeillat 72'minutes
- 16KavanaghSubstituted forZanzalaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bowen
- 10Zanzala
- 19McNeill
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 29Evans
- 39Ovendale
- 45Cadwallader
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 3,908
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Offrande Zanzala (Newport County).
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.
Post update
Taylor Foran (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie McNeill (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Lewis with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.
Post update
Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Matthew Baker (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Tayt-Lemar Trusty replaces Daniel Kemp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Scot Bennett (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Newport County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
