League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United0NewportNewport County1

Hartlepool United 0-1 Newport County: Demetriou heads late winner

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments4

Calum Kavanagh of Newport County takes a trip over David Ferguson of Hartlepool
Mickey Demetriou's injury-time header deepened Hartlepool United's relegation worries as Newport County's recent improvement continued.

Hartlepool are just a point clear of the bottom two, but Crawley in 23rd have four games in hand.

Pools battled hard to earn what would have been a vital win, but they failed to register a shot on target.

The Exiles improved after the break and found their winner when Demetriou's headed home from Aaron Lewis' corner.

The victory sees Newport rise to 16th, 11 points clear of the League Two drop zone.

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan said:

"I'm really pleased for the lads because I work with them every days and I see the effort that they put in.

"I thought they managed the game tremendously well on a difficult pitch and a difficult night and there was a little bit riding on the game as well. They showed maturity.

"We'll take the 1-0 but there were four, five opportunities that we maybe should have polished off."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 3Ferguson
  • 35Foran
  • 39Hartley
  • 15PrutiBooked at 27mins
  • 40KempSubstituted forTrustyat 88'minutes
  • 4Niang
  • 20Sylla
  • 38FinneySubstituted forClarkeat 63'minutes
  • 9Umerah
  • 36JenningsBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHamiltonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 12Grey
  • 19Hamilton
  • 29Stephenson
  • 42Trusty
  • 44Kiernan
  • 48Clarke

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Day
  • 5J Clarke
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 20CharsleySubstituted forEvansat 72'minutes
  • 17BennettBooked at 83mins
  • 18BakerBooked at 45mins
  • 14Lewis
  • 9BogleSubstituted forMcNeillat 72'minutes
  • 16KavanaghSubstituted forZanzalaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bowen
  • 10Zanzala
  • 19McNeill
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 29Evans
  • 39Ovendale
  • 45Cadwallader
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
3,908

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Offrande Zanzala (Newport County).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.

  6. Post update

    Taylor Foran (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McNeill (Newport County).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Newport County 1. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Lewis with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Hartlepool United).

  12. Post update

    Matthew Baker (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Tayt-Lemar Trusty replaces Daniel Kemp.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Booking

    Scot Bennett (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Newport County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 22:39

    It's now looking desperate for the pool,having tasted the conference a while ago it's looking like they are going to wet their appetite for it again.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:26

    Not so "fishy" aren't you Grimsby Town. 😂

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:25

    I bet that Jeff Stelling is getting worried about Hartlepool United despite they are still capable of staying in League 2.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 22:24

    What a result county keep erlit another late goal mickey is some man utc

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33217543192470
2Stevenage30169543251857
3Carlisle321510749321755
4Stockport321661048301854
5Northampton311410744311352
6Mansfield31157949371252
7Salford32147114233949
8Bradford3013983729848
9Sutton United32138113438-447
10Doncaster31144133642-646
11Swindon31129104035545
12Barrow32135143540-544
13Walsall30101283225742
14Wimbledon31101293231142
15Tranmere32118133232041
16Newport31910123134-337
17Grimsby29107123236-437
18Crewe31813102738-1137
19Colchester3398163139-835
20Harrogate3179153747-1030
21Gillingham3079141934-1530
22Hartlepool3369183359-2627
23Crawley2968153247-1526
24Rochdale3356222651-2521
View full League Two table

Top Stories

