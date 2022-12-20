Northampton Town v Carlisle United

NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|21
|16
|3
|2
|35
|12
|23
|51
|2
|Stevenage
|21
|13
|5
|3
|31
|16
|15
|44
|3
|Northampton
|20
|11
|6
|3
|34
|20
|14
|39
|4
|Swindon
|22
|9
|8
|5
|25
|21
|4
|35
|5
|Mansfield
|21
|10
|4
|7
|29
|27
|2
|34
|6
|Barrow
|21
|11
|1
|9
|27
|25
|2
|34
|7
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|10
|33
|8
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|6
|33
|9
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|5
|31
|10
|Doncaster
|21
|9
|4
|8
|24
|27
|-3
|31
|11
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|8
|30
|12
|Wimbledon
|21
|8
|6
|7
|25
|24
|1
|30
|13
|Stockport
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|7
|28
|14
|Grimsby
|20
|7
|6
|7
|22
|20
|2
|27
|15
|Tranmere
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|18
|2
|27
|16
|Sutton United
|22
|7
|5
|10
|19
|28
|-9
|26
|17
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|25
|18
|Newport
|21
|6
|4
|11
|20
|24
|-4
|22
|19
|Crawley
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|21
|20
|Harrogate
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|-6
|19
|21
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|15
|22
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|-21
|15
|23
|Colchester
|21
|3
|5
|13
|18
|29
|-11
|14
|24
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|-18
|14
