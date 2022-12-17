Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 34McGuinness
- 33James
- 2Palmer
- 19Bakinson
- 4Vaulks
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 13Paterson
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 7Wilks
- 15Famewo
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 24Smith
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
- 45Mighten
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 33Anderson
- 2Long
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 7Bodin
- 9Taylor
- 11Browne
Substitutes
- 15Mousinho
- 17Henry
- 21McGinty
- 23Murphy
- 30Wildschut
- 39O'Donkor
- 42Seddon
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.