League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 34McGuinness
  • 33James
  • 2Palmer
  • 19Bakinson
  • 4Vaulks
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 13Paterson
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 7Wilks
  • 15Famewo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 24Smith
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 45Mighten

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33Anderson
  • 2Long
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 9Taylor
  • 11Browne

Substitutes

  • 15Mousinho
  • 17Henry
  • 21McGinty
  • 23Murphy
  • 30Wildschut
  • 39O'Donkor
  • 42Seddon
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

Top Stories

