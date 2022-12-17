Derby County v Forest Green Rovers

DerbyDerby County15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 3Forsyth
- 6Cashin
- 17Sibley
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 4Hourihane
- 8Bird
- 7Barkhuizen
- 10McGoldrick
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 15Roberts
- 16Thompson
- 18Dobbin
- 21Loach
- 23Osula
- 33Davies
- 38Knight
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Stevenson
- 8Hendry
- 11Boyes
- 17McAllister
- 18Fiabema
- 28March
Substitutes
- 9Stevens
- 10Little
- 14Matt
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 24Thomas
- 26Davis
- 27Bunker
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.