League One
DerbyDerby County15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 17Sibley
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 4Hourihane
  • 8Bird
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 21Loach
  • 23Osula
  • 33Davies
  • 38Knight

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Hendry
  • 11Boyes
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Fiabema
  • 28March

Substitutes

  • 9Stevens
  • 10Little
  • 14Matt
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 24Thomas
  • 26Davis
  • 27Bunker
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

