Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

Match ends, Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Stevens
- 6SmithBooked at 34mins
- 3Jones
- 5DonnellyBooked at 63mins
- 7Worrall
- 10ConlonSubstituted forPettat 61'minutes
- 14OjoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forButterworthat 68'minutes
- 11BenningBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHoldenat 84'minutes
- 8Garrity
- 19Massey
- 13ProctorSubstituted forOdubekoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 15Forrester
- 17Holden
- 21Odubeko
- 23Pett
- 26Butterworth
- 27Robinson
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jensen
- 43Pickles
- 16RodgersBooked at 75mins
- 15SangareSubstituted forFernandesat 62'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 14LongeloSubstituted forO'Brienat 80'minutes
- 6Coyle
- 22Martin
- 11McConvilleBooked at 88mins
- 25Quirk
- 20PressleySubstituted forLeighat 84'minutes
- 7Whalley
Substitutes
- 8Leigh
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 38O'Brien
- 39Woods
- 40Savin
- 42Adekoya
- 50Fernandes
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 4,729
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Baba Fernandes.
Post update
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Martin (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Massey (Port Vale).
Post update
Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
Post update
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ademipo Odubeko (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavin Massey.
Post update
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sean McConville.
Post update
Dan Jones (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution, Port Vale. Rory Holden replaces Malvind Benning.
