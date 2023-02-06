Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale1AccringtonAccrington Stanley1

Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 6SmithBooked at 34mins
  • 3Jones
  • 5DonnellyBooked at 63mins
  • 7Worrall
  • 10ConlonSubstituted forPettat 61'minutes
  • 14OjoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forButterworthat 68'minutes
  • 11BenningBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHoldenat 84'minutes
  • 8Garrity
  • 19Massey
  • 13ProctorSubstituted forOdubekoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 21Odubeko
  • 23Pett
  • 26Butterworth
  • 27Robinson

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jensen
  • 43Pickles
  • 16RodgersBooked at 75mins
  • 15SangareSubstituted forFernandesat 62'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 14LongeloSubstituted forO'Brienat 80'minutes
  • 6Coyle
  • 22Martin
  • 11McConvilleBooked at 88mins
  • 25Quirk
  • 20PressleySubstituted forLeighat 84'minutes
  • 7Whalley

Substitutes

  • 8Leigh
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 38O'Brien
  • 39Woods
  • 40Savin
  • 42Adekoya
  • 50Fernandes
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
4,729

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Baba Fernandes.

  5. Post update

    David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dan Martin (Accrington Stanley).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Port Vale).

  9. Post update

    Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).

  11. Post update

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ademipo Odubeko (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavin Massey.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sean McConville.

  18. Post update

    Dan Jones (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Rory Holden replaces Malvind Benning.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC