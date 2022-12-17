Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 5Lavelle
  • 24Inniss
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 19Payne
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 9Stockley
  • 23Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 14Kirk
  • 22Aneke
  • 30Harness
  • 33Leaburn
  • 36Chin
  • 48Mitchell

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 17Gibson
  • 2Connolly
  • 37Thomas
  • 7Sinclair
  • 23McCormick
  • 15Coutts
  • 3Gordon
  • 21Evans
  • 10Collins
  • 40Coburn

Substitutes

  • 5Kilgour
  • 9Marquis
  • 22Saunders
  • 25Whelan
  • 28Gibbons
  • 30Hoole
  • 32Jaakkola
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC