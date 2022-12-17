Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers

CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 5Lavelle
- 24Inniss
- 2S Sessegnon
- 19Payne
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 9Stockley
- 23Blackett-Taylor
Substitutes
- 10Morgan
- 14Kirk
- 22Aneke
- 30Harness
- 33Leaburn
- 36Chin
- 48Mitchell
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 17Gibson
- 2Connolly
- 37Thomas
- 7Sinclair
- 23McCormick
- 15Coutts
- 3Gordon
- 21Evans
- 10Collins
- 40Coburn
Substitutes
- 5Kilgour
- 9Marquis
- 22Saunders
- 25Whelan
- 28Gibbons
- 30Hoole
- 32Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.