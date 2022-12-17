Portsmouth v Milton Keynes Dons

PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Griffiths
- 28Morrison
- 4Robertson
- 6Ogilvie
- 15Dale
- 7Pack
- 25Mingi
- 3Hume
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 27Koroma
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 10Pigott
- 11Curtis
- 16Morrell
- 19Scarlett
- 20Raggett
- 21Oluwayemi
- 24Jacobs
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Cumming
- 4Tucker
- 5O'Hora
- 33Jules
- 2Watson
- 14Johnson
- 6McEachran
- 21Harvie
- 11Holland
- 10Eisa
- 16Grant
Substitutes
- 8Robson
- 9Grigg
- 19Barry
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 28Devoy
- 30Dennis
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match report to follow.