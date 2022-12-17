Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Griffiths
  • 28Morrison
  • 4Robertson
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 15Dale
  • 7Pack
  • 25Mingi
  • 3Hume
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 27Koroma
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 10Pigott
  • 11Curtis
  • 16Morrell
  • 19Scarlett
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 24Jacobs

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 4Tucker
  • 5O'Hora
  • 33Jules
  • 2Watson
  • 14Johnson
  • 6McEachran
  • 21Harvie
  • 11Holland
  • 10Eisa
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Robson
  • 9Grigg
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 28Devoy
  • 30Dennis
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

Top Stories

