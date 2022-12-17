Barnsley v Burton Albion

BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 40Collins
- 5Kitching
- 6Andersen
- 24Cundy
- 8Kane
- 2Williams
- 33Wolfe
- 48Connell
- 7Cadden
- 9Norwood
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 14Martin
- 15Moon
- 18Ackroyd
- 26Larkeche
- 27Aitchison
- 29Jalo
Burton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Garratt
- 37Hamer
- 5Hughes
- 15Ndaba
- 2Brayford
- 23Taylor
- 4Oshilaja
- 12Onyango
- 39Kamwa
- 14Adeboyejo
- 45Dodoo
Substitutes
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 6Butcher
- 8Mariappa
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 11Smith
- 21Carayol
- 24Sinisalo
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.