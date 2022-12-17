Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Collins
  • 5Kitching
  • 6Andersen
  • 24Cundy
  • 8Kane
  • 2Williams
  • 33Wolfe
  • 48Connell
  • 7Cadden
  • 9Norwood
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 14Martin
  • 15Moon
  • 18Ackroyd
  • 26Larkeche
  • 27Aitchison
  • 29Jalo

Burton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Garratt
  • 37Hamer
  • 5Hughes
  • 15Ndaba
  • 2Brayford
  • 23Taylor
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 12Onyango
  • 39Kamwa
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 45Dodoo

Substitutes

  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 6Butcher
  • 8Mariappa
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Smith
  • 21Carayol
  • 24Sinisalo
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC