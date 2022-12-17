Bolton Wanderers v Exeter City

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 15Aimson
- 18Toal
- 6Johnston
- 21Bradley
- 16Morley
- 8Sheehan
- 14Iredale
- 20Lee
- 10Charles
- 17Afolayan
Substitutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 7Sadlier
- 12Dixon
- 22Dempsey
- 24Kachunga
- 30Beck
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Blackman
- 39Diabate
- 27Grounds
- 5Hartridge
- 12Key
- 8Collins
- 16Kite
- 2Caprice
- 15Chauke
- 20Brown
- 9Stansfield
Substitutes
- 3Sparkes
- 6Harper
- 7Jay
- 10Nombe
- 14Dieng
- 22Lee
- 45James
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.