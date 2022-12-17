Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Exeter City

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 15Aimson
  • 18Toal
  • 6Johnston
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 14Iredale
  • 20Lee
  • 10Charles
  • 17Afolayan

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 7Sadlier
  • 12Dixon
  • 22Dempsey
  • 24Kachunga
  • 30Beck

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 39Diabate
  • 27Grounds
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 16Kite
  • 2Caprice
  • 15Chauke
  • 20Brown
  • 9Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 6Harper
  • 7Jay
  • 10Nombe
  • 14Dieng
  • 22Lee
  • 45James
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136241212045
2Plymouth21135339241544
3Sheff Wed21126336171942
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209562419532
6Peterborough21101103627931
7Derby208752417731
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Wycombe218582724329
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Port Vale218582329-629
12Bristol Rovers217773234-228
13Exeter217683331227
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Fleetwood2151152321226
16Oxford Utd206772622425
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton205963028224
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2155111939-2020
22Burton2137112742-1516
23MK Dons2043131931-1215
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

