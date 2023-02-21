Fleetwood Town 1-0 Cambridge United

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0.
Shaun Rooney scored his sixth goal of the season to earn improving Fleetwood a single-goal League One win over struggling Cambridge.
The visitors had looked most likely to score first, when Sam Smith hit a post and Jack Lankester was denied by Jay Lynch.
Fleetwood had not managed a shot on target as they struggled to break down the Sky Blues.
Cian Hayes looked to have wasted their best effort when he delayed his shot with keeper Dimitar Mitov off his line.
Instead, Scott Brown's Cod Army found a way to grab a fourth win in five games in all competitions with a goal two minutes from time.
Substitute Josh Earl provided the assist with a fine left-wing cross and defender Rooney's header from five yards was enough to lift his side up to 13th.
Even after Rooney's decisive strike Cambridge might have snatched a point but Smith slid the ball wide late in stoppage time.
Cambridge's latest defeat, after the encouragement of last weekend's win over Oxford, leaves Mark Bonner's side second from bottom, but only two points from safety.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Lynch
- 18Holgate
- 22NsialaSubstituted forEarlat 71'minutes
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 26Rooney
- 8VelaBooked at 90mins
- 16WarringtonBooked at 78mins
- 23PattersonSubstituted forDolanat 78'minutes
- 7Mendes GomesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMacadamat 78'minutes
- 9StockleySubstituted forHayesat 71'minutes
- 14MarriottSubstituted forOmochereat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ndaba
- 17Dolan
- 20Omochere
- 21Hayes
- 27Macadam
- 32Earl
- 50McMullan
Cambridge
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Mitov
- 23Morrison
- 21Bennett
- 6Jones
- 28BennettBooked at 44mins
- 24McGrandles
- 4Digby
- 7Brophy
- 14Lankester
- 10Smith
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 15Okedina
- 25Mannion
- 27Worman
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
- Attendance:
- 2,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0.
Post update
Foul by Promise Omochere (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lloyd Jones following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Callum Dolan (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Conor McGrandles (Cambridge United).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).
Post update
Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0. Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Earl with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by James Brophy.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
