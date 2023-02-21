Fleetwood Town 1-0 Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Shaun Rooney scored his sixth goal of the season to earn improving Fleetwood a single-goal League One win over struggling Cambridge.

The visitors had looked most likely to score first, when Sam Smith hit a post and Jack Lankester was denied by Jay Lynch.

Fleetwood had not managed a shot on target as they struggled to break down the Sky Blues.

Cian Hayes looked to have wasted their best effort when he delayed his shot with keeper Dimitar Mitov off his line.

Instead, Scott Brown's Cod Army found a way to grab a fourth win in five games in all competitions with a goal two minutes from time.

Substitute Josh Earl provided the assist with a fine left-wing cross and defender Rooney's header from five yards was enough to lift his side up to 13th.

Even after Rooney's decisive strike Cambridge might have snatched a point but Smith slid the ball wide late in stoppage time.

Cambridge's latest defeat, after the encouragement of last weekend's win over Oxford, leaves Mark Bonner's side second from bottom, but only two points from safety.

Report supplied by PA Media.