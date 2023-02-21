Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town1CambridgeCambridge United0

Fleetwood Town 1-0 Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Shaun Rooney scored his sixth goal of the season to earn improving Fleetwood a single-goal League One win over struggling Cambridge.

The visitors had looked most likely to score first, when Sam Smith hit a post and Jack Lankester was denied by Jay Lynch.

Fleetwood had not managed a shot on target as they struggled to break down the Sky Blues.

Cian Hayes looked to have wasted their best effort when he delayed his shot with keeper Dimitar Mitov off his line.

Instead, Scott Brown's Cod Army found a way to grab a fourth win in five games in all competitions with a goal two minutes from time.

Substitute Josh Earl provided the assist with a fine left-wing cross and defender Rooney's header from five yards was enough to lift his side up to 13th.

Even after Rooney's decisive strike Cambridge might have snatched a point but Smith slid the ball wide late in stoppage time.

Cambridge's latest defeat, after the encouragement of last weekend's win over Oxford, leaves Mark Bonner's side second from bottom, but only two points from safety.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Lynch
  • 18Holgate
  • 22NsialaSubstituted forEarlat 71'minutes
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 26Rooney
  • 8VelaBooked at 90mins
  • 16WarringtonBooked at 78mins
  • 23PattersonSubstituted forDolanat 78'minutes
  • 7Mendes GomesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMacadamat 78'minutes
  • 9StockleySubstituted forHayesat 71'minutes
  • 14MarriottSubstituted forOmochereat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ndaba
  • 17Dolan
  • 20Omochere
  • 21Hayes
  • 27Macadam
  • 32Earl
  • 50McMullan

Cambridge

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 23Morrison
  • 21Bennett
  • 6Jones
  • 28BennettBooked at 44mins
  • 24McGrandles
  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 10Smith
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 15Okedina
  • 25Mannion
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Declan Bourne
Attendance:
2,429

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Promise Omochere (Fleetwood Town).

  4. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lloyd Jones following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Dolan (Fleetwood Town).

  7. Post update

    Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Conor McGrandles (Cambridge United).

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).

  14. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Michael Morrison.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0. Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Earl with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by James Brophy.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town).

  20. Post update

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Charlton311010114543240
12Port Vale33117153347-1440
13Fleetwood32912113534139
14Exeter32109134243-139
15Lincoln City3081572931-239
16Bristol Rovers32108144455-1138
17Oxford Utd3399153641-536
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

