League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Ward
  • 16Burrows
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Butler
  • 17Jones
  • 18Norburn
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6Moore
  • 7Winchester
  • 3Leahy
  • 15Pyke
  • 20Bayliss
  • 24Saydee
  • 18Bloxham

Substitutes

  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Street
  • 17Bennett
  • 26Shipley
  • 27Craig
  • 30Barlow
Referee:
Declan Bourne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

