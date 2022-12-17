Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 12Boyle
  • 24Camara
  • 6Hogg
  • 22Rudoni
  • 14Ruffels
  • 7Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 35Diarra

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 11Mahoney
  • 16Hayden
  • 27Simpson
  • 30Jackson
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 47Ayina

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 25Bacuna
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer
  • 31Sierralta
  • 42Morris
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

