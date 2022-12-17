Huddersfield Town v Watford

Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 12Boyle
- 24Camara
- 6Hogg
- 22Rudoni
- 14Ruffels
- 7Thomas
- 25Ward
- 35Diarra
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 11Mahoney
- 16Hayden
- 27Simpson
- 30Jackson
- 41Bilokapic
- 47Ayina
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 2Ngakia
- 27Kabasele
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 25Bacuna
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 26Hamer
- 31Sierralta
- 42Morris
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.