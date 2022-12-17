Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 4Whiteman
  • 18Ledson
  • 2Fernández
  • 10Johnson
  • 20Woodburn
  • 9Evans

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 23Diaby
  • 25Cornell
  • 29Cross-Adair
  • 31Slater
  • 35Mawene
  • 39O'Neill

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 17Dozzell
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 37Adomah
  • 9Dykes
  • 7Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 20Richards
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

