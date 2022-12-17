Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 33Christie
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 15Woods
  • 24Seri
  • 22Smith
  • 27Slater
  • 16Longman
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 7Tufan
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 32Lo-Tutala
  • 34Vale

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 8Embleton
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 5Ballard
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 14Stewart
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

