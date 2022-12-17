Match ends, Burnley 3, Middlesbrough 1.
Manuel Benson scored twice as Burnley came from behind to beat Middlesbrough and extend their lead at the top of the Championship to six points.
More importantly for Vincent Kompany's Clarets, the win sends them 10 points clear of third place in the promotion push, ahead of Saturday evening's meeting of fellow hopefuls Norwich and Blackburn.
Defeat at Turf Moor brought to an end Michael Carrick's run of four wins and a draw in Boro's past five games, after they had taken a shock lead against the run of play in the 49th minute.
Clarets winger Benson, trying to keep the ball in play on halfway, succeeded only in hooking it back towards his own goal and, with the Burnley defence caught square, Duncan Watmore, a half-time substitute, ran clear to tuck the ball past Aro Muric.
Belgium Under-21 winger Benson made up for his error with two goals in seven minutes to give the Clarets the lead.
He cut inside Boro left back Ryan Giles to fire in a left-footed shot which beat Zack Steffen at his near post.
His second goal - and seventh of the season - was even more embarrassing for the United States international goalkeeper as Benson drifted in a cross from wide on the right.
With two Burnley players attacking the ball, Steffen was distracted and remained rooted to the spot as the ball bounced into his net off the far post.
Burnley made sure their unbeaten home record stayed intact when Josh Brownhill curved a corner to the near post, where it glanced in off the head of Boro midfielder Jonny Howson for an own goal.
Boro seemed to have been given a lifeline in the 90th minute when Connor Roberts was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line as Chuba Akpom's header bounced down off the bar.
That earned the Wales international a red card and gave the visitors a penalty, but Akpom's spot-kick was saved by Muric, diving low to his right.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14RobertsBooked at 89mins
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 4CorkBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBastienat 87'minutes
- 17ManuelSubstituted forBarnesat 76'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forChurlinovat 87'minutes
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forTwineat 87'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 10Barnes
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 30Dervisoglu
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1SteffenBooked at 58mins
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26LenihanBooked at 90mins
- 3Giles
- 16Howson
- 30Hackney
- 2Jones
- 29Akpom
- 8McGreeSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 72'minutes
- 21ForssSubstituted forWatmoreat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mowatt
- 9Muniz Carvalho
- 15Dijksteel
- 17McNair
- 18Watmore
- 23Roberts
- 44Willis
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Middlesbrough 1.
Post update
Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).
Post update
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Scott Twine because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).
Post update
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Churlinov with a headed pass.
Booking
Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Scott Twine (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Scott Twine (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Penalty saved! Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Connor Roberts (Burnley) is shown the red card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Connor Roberts (Burnley) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Darko Churlinov replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.
