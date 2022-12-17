Last updated on .From the section Championship

Manuel Benson's brace against Middlesbrough took his tally to six goals in his past eight Championship appearances

Manuel Benson scored twice as Burnley came from behind to beat Middlesbrough and extend their lead at the top of the Championship to six points.

More importantly for Vincent Kompany's Clarets, the win sends them 10 points clear of third place in the promotion push, ahead of Saturday evening's meeting of fellow hopefuls Norwich and Blackburn.

Defeat at Turf Moor brought to an end Michael Carrick's run of four wins and a draw in Boro's past five games, after they had taken a shock lead against the run of play in the 49th minute.

Clarets winger Benson, trying to keep the ball in play on halfway, succeeded only in hooking it back towards his own goal and, with the Burnley defence caught square, Duncan Watmore, a half-time substitute, ran clear to tuck the ball past Aro Muric.

Belgium Under-21 winger Benson made up for his error with two goals in seven minutes to give the Clarets the lead.

He cut inside Boro left back Ryan Giles to fire in a left-footed shot which beat Zack Steffen at his near post.

His second goal - and seventh of the season - was even more embarrassing for the United States international goalkeeper as Benson drifted in a cross from wide on the right.

With two Burnley players attacking the ball, Steffen was distracted and remained rooted to the spot as the ball bounced into his net off the far post.

Burnley made sure their unbeaten home record stayed intact when Josh Brownhill curved a corner to the near post, where it glanced in off the head of Boro midfielder Jonny Howson for an own goal.

Boro seemed to have been given a lifeline in the 90th minute when Connor Roberts was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line as Chuba Akpom's header bounced down off the bar.

That earned the Wales international a red card and gave the visitors a penalty, but Akpom's spot-kick was saved by Muric, diving low to his right.