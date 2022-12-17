Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley3MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough: Manuel Benson scores twice for Championship leaders

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments23

Manuel Benson celebrates his second goal against Middlesbrough
Manuel Benson's brace against Middlesbrough took his tally to six goals in his past eight Championship appearances

Manuel Benson scored twice as Burnley came from behind to beat Middlesbrough and extend their lead at the top of the Championship to six points.

More importantly for Vincent Kompany's Clarets, the win sends them 10 points clear of third place in the promotion push, ahead of Saturday evening's meeting of fellow hopefuls Norwich and Blackburn.

Defeat at Turf Moor brought to an end Michael Carrick's run of four wins and a draw in Boro's past five games, after they had taken a shock lead against the run of play in the 49th minute.

Clarets winger Benson, trying to keep the ball in play on halfway, succeeded only in hooking it back towards his own goal and, with the Burnley defence caught square, Duncan Watmore, a half-time substitute, ran clear to tuck the ball past Aro Muric.

Belgium Under-21 winger Benson made up for his error with two goals in seven minutes to give the Clarets the lead.

He cut inside Boro left back Ryan Giles to fire in a left-footed shot which beat Zack Steffen at his near post.

His second goal - and seventh of the season - was even more embarrassing for the United States international goalkeeper as Benson drifted in a cross from wide on the right.

With two Burnley players attacking the ball, Steffen was distracted and remained rooted to the spot as the ball bounced into his net off the far post.

Burnley made sure their unbeaten home record stayed intact when Josh Brownhill curved a corner to the near post, where it glanced in off the head of Boro midfielder Jonny Howson for an own goal.

Boro seemed to have been given a lifeline in the 90th minute when Connor Roberts was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line as Chuba Akpom's header bounced down off the bar.

That earned the Wales international a red card and gave the visitors a penalty, but Akpom's spot-kick was saved by Muric, diving low to his right.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14RobertsBooked at 89mins
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 4CorkBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBastienat 87'minutes
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forBarnesat 76'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forChurlinovat 87'minutes
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forTwineat 87'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 30Dervisoglu

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1SteffenBooked at 58mins
  • 14Smith
  • 6Fry
  • 26LenihanBooked at 90mins
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 2Jones
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGreeSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 72'minutes
  • 21ForssSubstituted forWatmoreat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 17McNair
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Roberts
  • 44Willis
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Middlesbrough 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Middlesbrough 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).

  4. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Scott Twine because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Churlinov with a headed pass.

  11. Booking

    Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Scott Twine (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough).

  14. Post update

    Scott Twine (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).

  16. Post update

    Penalty saved! Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Dismissal

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) is shown the red card.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Connor Roberts (Burnley) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Darko Churlinov replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by JLever, today at 17:30

    All the foaming over Carrick and Boro in the media after their recent run is one thing but to continue it into this weekend is too much. . Great club yes but no match for the league leaders and weren't likely to be. UTC

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:28

    The Clarets are certs for promotion.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 17:24

    Come on BURNLEY you can do it Keep it up until the end of season and get back to where you should be

  • Comment posted by bashermike, today at 17:24

    According to the Burnley FC match commentary, after them watching a few replays of the penalty handball against Connor Roberts, the ball did not hit him, but hit the post or bar near his hand. Sounds like the sending off decision will be hopefully and rightly be rescinded come Monday morning

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 17:28

      davet replied:
      100% will be overturned but tbf to officials it looked like handball in normal time.

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 17:23

    Below par first half and a mistake kicked us into gear. But who cares! Cos we are Burnley! Super Burnley! We are Burnley from the north!

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 17:34

      jennnyj replied:
      And all do is foul and get away with it

  • Comment posted by gibandy1962, today at 17:22

    Some very bad refereeing decisions today. I think that the referee and his assistants need to go to Specsavers. UTC.

  • Comment posted by whenskiesrgrey, today at 17:16

    Playing against a team still with a host of Prem league players shouldn’t be the yardstick we judge ourselves against. Recent performances have been exceptional. Dust ourselves down and on to the next match. Let’s get behind the boys for the 2nd half of the season 👍 #UTB

    • Reply posted by bobnlesley, today at 17:23

      bobnlesley replied:
      "...a host of Prem league players..." I think that's a bit of a stretch. Pretty much any and every player whom any other Premier League side fancied got sold off last summer.

  • Comment posted by Burnley Mick, today at 17:15

    Burnley left it to the second half to turn it on but turn it on they did. Well done Clarets, shocking penalty and red card decisions which will be rescinded and well done fire the save Muric. Justice 😁😁

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 17:14

    What’s the story with Scott Twine coming on at 87 minutes and off again at 95?

    • Reply posted by rowls, today at 17:15

      rowls replied:
      He was badly fouled and might have picked up an injury. Might have been tactical to cover when Roberts was sent off.

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 17:13

    Some mad penalty decisions today.

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 17:11

    I think that's the last chance Mr wonder gets to referee a football match

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 17:11

    Burnley definitely going up

  • Comment posted by rowls, today at 17:11

    "Boro were given a lifeline in the 90th minute when Connor Roberts handled on the line, earning him a red card and handing the visitors a penalty" - You'll need to edit this to correct it.

    • Reply posted by ogneath, today at 17:25

      ogneath replied:
      Connor never touched it , the ball came off the crossbar .

  • Comment posted by adsdad55, today at 17:11

    Another great win for the Clarets. Onward and upward!!!

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 17:10

    Burnley are just too much for most teams in The Championship. Boro outplayed today.

  • Comment posted by thwaitey, today at 17:10

    Correction: Conor Roberts didn’t handle on the line

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn23130102626039
4Watford2310763022837
5Norwich2310583024635
6QPR2310492727034
7Preston239772222034
8Birmingham238872622432
9Millwall229582726132
10Swansea238873032-232
11Reading23102112633-732
12Sunderland238783126531
13Middlesbrough238693230230
14Coventry218672422230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom227872925429
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2266102232-1024
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport