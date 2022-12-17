Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Turf Moor, England

Burnley v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 17Manuel
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 30Dervisoglu

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 6Fry
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 2Jones
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 21Forss

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 17McNair
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Roberts
  • 44Willis
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

