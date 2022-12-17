Burnley v Middlesbrough

Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 7Gudmundsson
- 8Brownhill
- 17Manuel
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 10Barnes
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 30Dervisoglu
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16Howson
- 30Hackney
- 2Jones
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 21Forss
Substitutes
- 4Mowatt
- 9Muniz Carvalho
- 15Dijksteel
- 17McNair
- 18Watmore
- 23Roberts
- 44Willis
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.