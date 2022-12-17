Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 7Rogic
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 10Phillips
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Kelly
  • 18Grant
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 29Gardner-Hickman

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 24Humphreys
  • 21Peltier
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 4Barlaser
  • 7High
  • 16Lindsay
  • 3Bramall
  • 8Wiles
  • 11Ogbene

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 12Kelly
  • 14Washington
  • 18Rathbone
  • 20Hall
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

