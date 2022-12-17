Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City17:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

