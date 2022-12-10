Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale (right) knows many Rangers players from his time as assistant

It would be unwise to read too much into Rangers' 3-0 friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen.

With so many personnel changes, an opposition who seemed way off their own standards, and Beale in position for just two weeks, that would be folly.

By the new manager's own admission, this was a game that was more a distraction than welcome as he tries to impose his ideas quickly ahead of the Scottish Premiership return against Hibernian on Thursday.

That will be the real test. An examination in which Rangers cannot afford to slip up.

So what, if anything, did we learn from this outing and over the past fortnight?

Freedom perhaps key to put season's wrongs right

"They were hurting a little bit about the situation it's fair to say, so it's important to take that out on the next opponent," Beale explained post-match while looking forward to upcoming league action.

It will take more than channelling frustration though. Ibrox has been engulfed in enough of that lately.

Freedom may play a significant part of the solution within the constraints of the position they find themselves in.

It was obvious observing the forward-thinking players against Leverkusen that they will be handed responsibility to roam within the structure to express themselves, enjoy their football and deliver.

That's exactly what was afforded to Ryan Kent in his 45-minute first-half appearance. The winger drifted from left to right but frequently took up central positions.

"We tried to play with two number nines, with Ryan in behind," Beale said.

"I just want him to be free. Not necessarily central. I just don't want him in one area.

"I just don't want the forwards to be where their opponents want them to be. I want them to be playing in combination, playing closer together.

"There's lots of different ways to play the game, but I like the front guys to have complete freedom and I think that suits Ryan's game.

"Obviously me and Ryan go back probably over 10 years, so for him, it's probably easiest to take on board."

With Kent nearing the end of his contract, it remains to be seen whether that relationship has longevity and whether Beale can derive more impact from a player who has been below par.

What is clear is that, whoever the personnel, the expectation that comes with that freedom will be significant.

Key injuries clearing with emphasis on improving culture

Scott Arfield scored Rangers' third goal against Bayer Leverkusen

You get the sense that there won't be wholesale changes in the Rangers squad in January.

The news that Connor Goldson is to resume training this week ahead of schedule after being out since October will significantly boost morale and strength in a depleted defence.

Beale did suggest the club have identified signing options, but his words suggested more focus on other areas to spark improvement.

"When the window opens in January, there will be targets that were in place and one or two names that I'll put forward as well," he said.

"It's down to these players to actually keep them targets at bay. I want to be adding to a strong squad and certainly don't want to be doing any surgery, because I'm not sure that's required.

"I think what's required now is just a change of atmosphere and a change of mentality that might help us."

That suggests a fragility and negativity before his arrival that is perhaps the result of that bruising Champions League experience and their league position, nine points adrift of Celtic.

With no margin for error, the magnitude of the task of turning that around will be crystal clear over the coming weeks and months.

If Celtic maintain their form, the test for Michael Beale and his squad will be unrelenting.